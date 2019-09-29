25 dead as heavy rains batter Bihar; 12 trains cancelled

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:42 IST

At least 25 people were killed in Bihar in the last 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash the state for the third day on Sunday, causing water-logging and traffic jams at many places, officials said.

They said six people were killed in Bhagalpur and Gaya each, five in Patna and four in Kaimur. Four people were also killed in Begusarai, Jamui, Sitamarhi and Samastipur districts, they added

The rains have affected road and train traffic, healthcare facilities, offices and schools. East Central Railway officials said 12 trains were cancelled, 7 ‘short-terminated’ and 20 diverted.

Officials said floodwater gushed into dozens of villages in Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Gaya, Bhojpur and Bhagalpur districts.

Rainwater also entered houses and shops in low-lying areas due to the flooding of streams as people were seen wading through water-logged streets across the state.

Several trains were cancelled on Sunday morning after railway tracks were submerged in Patna and other districts of Bihar.

Rescue teams have been deployed in some districts in Bihar where a flood-like situation has emerged. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said 18 of its teams have been deployed across the state.

Principal secretary of the state’s disaster management department, Pratyay Amrit, said he has alerted all the district’s where heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected.

“I have asked the district officials to be fully prepared to face any situation,” he said.

Officials of the water resources department said water levels in all the rivers in the state were rising leading to inundation in towns and rural areas and putting pressure on the embankments.

In capital Patna, which is situated on the bank of the River Ganga, several areas including the main streets of the city were submerged.

Water also entered the premises of several state-run hospitals, including the Nalanda Medical College Hospital and Gardanibagh Hospital. Ambulances weren’t able to ply and the hospitals depended on hand-pulled carts to transport oxygen cylinders and other essential items.

Social media users have shared videos from Nalanda Medical College Hospital, the second largest in the city, which showed patients sitting on beds and others wading through knee-deep water inside a flooded room.

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the last one week and many rivers including the Ganga and its tributaries, are flowing above the danger mark at many locations.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state till September 30. In view of bad weather, the Patna district administration has ordered the closure of all schools till Tuesday.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 14:20 IST