Home / India News / 29 years of India-Israel relations: Some key points
Delhi Police after explosion near the Israeli embassy.
Delhi Police after explosion near the Israeli embassy.
india news

29 years of India-Israel relations: Some key points

The blast outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi on Friday evening took place on a day diplomatic ties between the two countries completed 29 years.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:22 PM IST

A minor explosion outside the Israeli embassy in Delhi on Friday sent a scare across the country’s security establishment. The blast, incidentally, took place on a day diplomatic ties between India and Israel completed 29 years. The two countries share very close ties and have agreements in several fields, including defence, science, technology etc.

Here’s a look at some key points on India-Israel ties:

1. Though India officially recognised Israel in 1950, the two countries established full diplomatic ties only on January 29, 1992. As of December 2020, India is among 164 United Nations (UN) member states to have diplomatic ties with Israel.

2. India has its embassy in the second-largest Israeli city of Tel Aviv. Israel, meanwhile, has its embassy in India in Delhi. It also has consulates in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

3. Jerusalem, which Israel considers as its capital, is also considered by Palestine as its capital city. This is why most countries have their embassies in Israel in the city of Tel Aviv. The United States recognised Jerusalem in December 2017, and shifted its embassy there in May 2018.

4. In 1997, Ezer Weizman became the first President of Israel to visit India. In 2000, then home minister Lal Krishna Advani became the first Indian minister to visit Israel. The same year, Jaswant Singh became the first foreign minister of India to visit the country. Ariel Sharon became the first Israeli Prime Minister to visit India in 2003.

5. The current Prime Ministers of the two countries, Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu, have visited the other’s country in recent years. While Modi visited Israel in July 2017, Netanyahu arrived in India next January; Modi broke protocol to personally receive him at the airport. Netanyahu, too, had personally received Modi in 2017.

6. During his visit to Israel, Modi met Moshe Holtzberg, one of the youngest survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Now grown up, Moshe lost his parents in the attacks, and was rescued by his nanny, Sandra Samuel.

7. Moshe, who turned 14 last November, came to Mumbai in 2018, accompanying Netanyahu on the trip. During Modi’s visit to Israel, the first by an Indian PM, the boy had expressed his wish to visit Mumbai.

8. India is the largest buyer of military equipment from Israel, which, in turn, is the second-largest defence supplier to India, after Russia. India is also the tenth-largest trade partner of Israel, and the third-largest from Asia.

A low-intensity explosion happened near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. The nature of the explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported. (ANI Photo)
A low-intensity explosion happened near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. The nature of the explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi blast could be a 'terror attack': Israeli ambassador to India

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources.
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property.(PTI)
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property.(PTI)
delhi news

Cab dropped off 2 people near Israel Embassy blast spot, CCTV footage found

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Attempts are on to identify the cab driver and sketches are being made. A high alert has been sounded in cities such as Jaipur and Mumbai with security tightened in sensitive areas in wake of this incident in the national Capital.
Blast in Delhi: Israel envoy says diplomats safe, Jaiskankar assures security
news

Blast in Delhi: Israel envoy says diplomats safe, Jaishankar assures security

PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Checking is being carried out in the sensitive zones of Jaipur city, (Ht Photo/Representational use)
Checking is being carried out in the sensitive zones of Jaipur city, (Ht Photo/Representational use)
jaipur news

Israeli embassy blast: Jaipur city on high alert

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • An explosion took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening, prompting authorities to scale up security and sound a high alert in the national capital.
Mumbai Police stand guard near Israeli Consulate in Mumbai after a low-intensity blast outside the New Delhi's Israeli Embassy. (PTI)
Mumbai Police stand guard near Israeli Consulate in Mumbai after a low-intensity blast outside the New Delhi's Israeli Embassy. (PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai Police on high alert following blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:38 AM IST
A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy this evening in Delhi. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.
The son of sarpanch of Bhandarangi gram panchayat is one of the deceased(FILE PHOTO/Representational use)
The son of sarpanch of Bhandarangi gram panchayat is one of the deceased(FILE PHOTO/Representational use)
india news

Maoists kill 2 civilians in Odisha, accusing them of being police informers

By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • The Maoists left a handwritten note accusing the two of providing information to police about five of their colleagues, who were killed in police firing last year.
The affidavit was filed in response to the allegations by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and the channel’s editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, in their petitions seeking quashing of the first information report registered against them in the case.(HT PHOTO)
The affidavit was filed in response to the allegations by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and the channel’s editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, in their petitions seeking quashing of the first information report registered against them in the case.(HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from HT: Mumbai police commissioner rubbishes malafide allegations

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Russian government issued a directive on January 25 to restore international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states.(REUTERS/Representational)
The Russian government issued a directive on January 25 to restore international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states.(REUTERS/Representational)
india news

Russia to resume issuing visas to all categories of Indian citizens

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • On Thursday, the Indian government extended the ban on international commercial flights till February 28.
The suspension orders were first issued by the Centre for five border points in Delhi after violence broke out during the Republic Day tractor rally.(PTI Photo)
The suspension orders were first issued by the Centre for five border points in Delhi after violence broke out during the Republic Day tractor rally.(PTI Photo)
india news

‘Restore internet or face more protests’: Farm union to government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:44 PM IST
“We demand the restoration of internet services in areas where agitation is going on. Otherwise, we will hold a demonstration against it in the country,” Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshal Pal said while speaking to reporters on Friday.
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by protesters.(Twitter/ANI)
Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by protesters.(Twitter/ANI)
india news

India condemns vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in California

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • The Indian embassy in Washington took up the issue with the US state department and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
Kerala’s Covid-19 numbers rose sharply since people began returning to the state.(ANI)
Kerala’s Covid-19 numbers rose sharply since people began returning to the state.(ANI)
india news

Year after first Covid-19 case, Kerala continues to grapple with pandemic

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • For almost two months after the outbreak, Kerala managed to restrict the spread of the disease. But in March, things took a dramatic turn after an Italy-returned family hid their travel history and interacted with many in Pathanamthitta.
A low-intensity explosion happened near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. The nature of the explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported. (ANI Photo)
A low-intensity explosion happened near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. The nature of the explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi blast could be a 'terror attack': Israeli ambassador to India

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources.
Cinema halls have been allowed to increase their capacity from February 1.(Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
Cinema halls have been allowed to increase their capacity from February 1.(Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
india news

Cinema hall, ATM, voter card: List of new rules coming to effect from February 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Several states, including Gujarat, Karnataka will reopen schools from February 1.
The TADA court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against Yasin Malik and seven others allegedly involved in the killing of four IAF personnel in Kashmir in 1990.(PTI photo)
The TADA court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against Yasin Malik and seven others allegedly involved in the killing of four IAF personnel in Kashmir in 1990.(PTI photo)
india news

Court frames charges against Yasin Malik, nine others in 1989 kidnapping case

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has probed the case, the accused kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed to get five terrorists released. It has said Malik plotted and executed the kidnapping with the help of his associates. Rubaiya Sayeed was released on December 13, 1989.
A member of medical staff sorts and prepares viral transport medium (VTM) kits containing swabs for Covid-19 testing.(Bloomberg)
A member of medical staff sorts and prepares viral transport medium (VTM) kits containing swabs for Covid-19 testing.(Bloomberg)
india news

No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI, Arunachal Pradessh, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.58%, while the positivity stands at 0.07% and the fatality rate at 0.33%.
This is Nadda's second visit to the state this month. He had visited Tamil Nadu on January 14.(ANI Photo)
This is Nadda's second visit to the state this month. He had visited Tamil Nadu on January 14.(ANI Photo)
india news

BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple

ANI, Madurai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:57 AM IST
BJP spokesperson and program media coordinator Gopal Krishna Agrawal Party had earlier said that Nadda will review the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
New Delhi: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000192A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2021_000192A)(PTI)
india news

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:42 AM IST
On Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister recalled the heroic sacrifices of all those who devoted themselves towards India's freedom on Shaheed Diwas.
Mishra has filed an intervention plea before the Bombay high court.(HT Photo)
Mishra has filed an intervention plea before the Bombay high court.(HT Photo)
india news

TRP case approver claims ED made him record false statement under duress

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • The plea filed by Umesh Chandrakant Mishra claims that his statement, recorded before the metropolitan magistrate, is the only true statement.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died on November 25, 2020 due to multiple organ failure at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram. He was suffering from complications due to Covid-19. He was 71.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died on November 25, 2020 due to multiple organ failure at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram. He was suffering from complications due to Covid-19. He was 71.
india news

Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Faisal, who is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and the Doon School, is an entrepreneur with a focus on big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things and Blockchain.
