Home / India News / 3 more killed in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

3 more killed in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

ByUtpal Parashar, Prawesh Lama
Jun 09, 2023 04:14 PM IST

At least 105 people have died and another 40,000 displaced since violence between the tribal Kukis and the Meiteis, the dominant community, erupted on May 3

Three people were killed and at least one injured in the fresh flare-up in a tribal Kuki-dominated village in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Friday, people aware of the matter said.

Security forces conducting a combing operation in Manipur on Friday. (ANI)
Security forces conducting a combing operation in Manipur on Friday. (ANI)

A police officer said that two people died at the spot while the third succumbed to injuries later. “We are yet to reach the village...,” the officer said. He added the bodies will be sent for autopsy.

A leader of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a conglomerate of Kuki groups in the Churachandpur district, said the attackers were dressed in olive green fatigues.

“The villagers assumed that security personnel were there to conduct a combing operation. They co-operated and moved away to let the security forces perform their duty but suddenly the village was attacked,” said the leader, speaking on condition of anonymity. He added security personnel patrolling nearby rushed to the scene and triggered a gunfight.

Two attackers on a motorcycle separately hurled a grenade at the house of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker S Kebi in the Imphal West district late on Thursday. The gate of the house was damaged but no one was injured in the incident.

At least 105 people have died and another 40,000 displaced since violence between the tribal Kukis, who mostly reside in the hill districts, and the Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, erupted on May 3.

The violence was triggered during a protest against a court order for granting scheduled tribe status to Meities. Violence quickly engulfed the state. The authorities clamped a curfew and suspended the internet. Additional security forces were rushed to the state amid spiraling clashes but tensions simmered.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Prawesh Lama

    Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital.

Topics
manipur security personnel
manipur security personnel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out