38 candidates from Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy clear UPSC-2025

As many as 38 candidates from Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2025, the results of which were declared on Friday. JMI Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif congratulated the successful candidates and appreciated the efforts of the faculty and administrative staff. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)

An official said the successful candidates include 15 women, underlining JMI's role in promoting equity and inclusivity. Four candidates secured positions within the top 50, with All India Ranks (AIR) 7, 14, 24, and 29.

JMI Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif congratulated the successful candidates and appreciated the efforts of the faculty and administrative staff of the RCA's Centre for Coaching and Career Planning.

"On behalf of the entire JMI fraternity, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our brilliant candidates who have done us proud. The extraordinary success of our RCA-trained students showcases JMI's culture of hard work, perseverance, and determination that are the key ingredients for success in one of the country's toughest examinations," Asif said.

"JMI is committed to serving the nation by contributing to India's administrative machinery and nurturing future leaders for the civil services examinations," he added.

JMI's registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi also congratulated the students, calling it a proud moment for the university, and thanked all the teaching and non-teaching staff.

"Given that an unprecedented number of students, especially women, have qualified for the coveted examination, it is a proud moment for the university," he said.

"My best wishes and congratulations to all the successful candidates who have turned their dreams into a reality and are a source of inspiration to the future aspirants who are training at JMI's RCA," he added.

Samina Bano, professor-in-charge, RCA, credited the success to the "extreme hard work" of the students and the encouragement of the JMI administration.