4 arrested for TMC leader Rajjak Khan's murder amid flurry of killings

West Bengal police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of Rajjak Khan in Bhangar, days after the leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was shot dead in the state’s South 24 Parganas district. The West Bengal police arrested a suspect with alleged ties with TMC, in connection with the murder on Sunday. He gave three other names.(PTI/ Representational)

The police announced the arrests on Monday.

The police arrested a suspect, who himself had alleged ties with TMC, in connection with the murder on Sunday. Upon interrogation, the suspect, identified as Mofazzel Mola, gave the cops the names of three other people who were allegedly involved in the crime.

The cops promptly acted upon the tip and arrested the three, identified as Azharuddin Molla, Jahan Ali Khan, and Raju Molla, in raids conducted in Bijayganj Bazar and Chak Maricha areas late on Sunday, PTI reported.

38-year-old Rajjak Khan was said to be a close aide of TMC leader and Canning Purba MLA Saokat Molla. He was shot dead while returning home after attending a party meeting in the Chaltaberia area on Thursday night.

He was the president of TMC's Chaltaberia unit.

Another TMC leader shot dead in Bengal

A 42-year-old TMC leader, identified as Piyush Ghosh, was shot dead in West Bengal's Birbhum district early on Sunday.

Ghosh, who was the Srinidhipur panchayat president, was shot near his residence in Birbhum’s Komarpur village.

The police detained three persons, including two women, in connection with the murder, according to a PTI report.

"One bullet was fired from close range. Someone close to the deceased could be involved in the murder. We are probing possible business disputes," a police officer told PTI.

Ghosh’s murder was the third such incident where a TMC leader was killed in the last few days.

Apart from Ghosh and Rajjak Kham, Abul Kalam Azad, a TMC panchayat-level worker, was hacked to death while celebrating his birthday on July 10 at English Bazar in Malda.