47.8 million rural citizens certified as digitally literate under PMGDISHA: Govt

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) which concluded on March 31, 47.8 million people in rural households were certified as digitally literate, the ministry of electronics and information technology informed the Lok Sabha in a written response on Wednesday.

The PMGDISHA scheme was launched in February 2017 to provide basic digital literacy training to sixty million citizens across rural India within two years, targeting at least one person from every rural household to account for about 40 per cent rural households.

Under the scheme, minister of state (MoS) IT Jitin Prasada said, 73,571,965 people were registered/enrolled in the eight financial years the scheme was operational, of which 63,941,718 were trained and 47,836,186 certified. Certification occurs when the candidate successfully completes the assessment. This means that 66 % of the enrolled candidates were eventually certified, and 74.4 % of the trained candidates were certified. 88.8 % of enrolled candidates were trained. However, the sum of figures for individual states and UTs is two units less across all three parameters.

Under this scheme, people are trained how to operate digital devices (computers, tablets, smartphones), to use internet in daily life, to perform digital transactions, and to access digital government, healthcare and financial services.

According to budget documents, the scheme used ₹250 crore in FY23, ₹300 crore in FY22, ₹250 crore in FY21, ₹400 crore in FY20, ₹438 crore in FY19, ₹100 crore in FY18. No allocations were made in FY24 or FY25.

According to data shared by Prasada on Wednesday, in the first year, FY2017, even though 199,224 people were registered, of which 142,087 were trained, not a single person was certified. On the other hand, in FY2020, 14,285,919 people were enrolled, of which 12,825,128 were trained and 8,969,937 were certified, the highest for any year.

In Lakshadweep Islands, 142 people were registered, of which 35 were trained but nobody was certified. Chandigarh and Delhi were not included in the data as they are urban areas and thus not covered by the scheme.

At 91.8 per cent, Goa saw the highest conversion from registered to trained candidates followed by Bihar at 89.9 %. Lakshadweep saw the lowest conversion from registered to trained candidates at 24.6 % followed by Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 52.7 %.

At 81.6 %, Tripura saw the highest percentage of trained candidates get certified, followed by Assam at 79.5 %. At 56.9 %, it was the lowest in Arunachal Pradesh followed by Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 61.9 %.

Ladakh saw the highest conversion from registration to certification at 70.1 % followed by Assam at 68.9 %. Andaman and Nicobar Islands were the lowest at 32.6 % followed by Manipur at 42.2 %.