IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 4G Mubarak! tweets Abdullah with mobile internet services being restored in J-K
Image for representation(Reuters)
Image for representation(Reuters)
india news

4G Mubarak! tweets Abdullah with mobile internet services being restored in J-K

  • The demand for the restoration of high-speed internet had been growing in the Union territory from past many months.
READ FULL STORY
By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:08 PM IST

High-speed mobile internet is being restored across Jammu and Kashmir after almost eighteen months. J-K government spokesman Rohit Kansal stated the same on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Kansal, who is principal secretary PDD and spokesman of the J-K government, said, "4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K".

"4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," tweeted NC vice president and former J-K chief minister, Omar Abdullah.

The demand for the restoration of high-speed internet has been growing in the Union territory from past many months, not only the local BJP leadership, Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari and NC president Farooq Abdullah had also demanded restoration of 4G internet in J-K. Bukhari had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Recently, in the Unified Command headquarters meeting in winter capital Jammu, the decision to restore 4G in J-K was taken by the government.

In August last year, highspeed internet was restored in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir after it was snapped by the government when the special status under Article 370 of the erstwhile state was revoked on August 5, 2019, and the region split into two Union territories.

High-speed internet was restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts based on the parameters laid down by the Special Committee constituted by the Supreme Court on May 11, 2020.

Also read: For flouting Covid-19 norms, organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala

Earlier, the two districts had been identified based on the inputs from the law enforcement agencies in the context of the parameters laid down by the Special Committee for considering calibrated easing of restrictions in limited and comparatively less sensitive geographical areas.

Last year on August 11, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that it will lift restrictions on high-speed 4G mobile internet services in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir divisions after August 15 on a trial basis. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition in June, filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals, a non-government organisation, which sought the initiation of contempt proceedings against the Centre and J-K administration for the failure to comply with the top court’s May 11 directions to review restrictions on mobile internet speed in the Union territory.

Mobile phone, landline and internet services were disconnected in Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, 2019, a day before the Centre withdrew its special status and divided it into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one.

The government gradually restored the communication lines. Landlines were restored between mid-August and September 2019 and postpaid mobile services were back on October 14. Short messaging service (SMS) on all mobile phones in Kashmir, and broadband internet services in government-run hospitals were restored from January 1, 2020. 2G mobile internet services were restored across the Valley on January 25, 2020, around six months after the revocation of the special status.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir restrictions article 370 repeal
app
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: A view of the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_05_2021_000317A)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: A view of the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_05_2021_000317A)(PTI)
india news

Disruptions continue to affect Lok Sabha proceedings on Day 4

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Lok Sabha proceedings hit for fourth consecutive day as Oppn protest against farm laws continues
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation(Reuters)
Image for representation(Reuters)
india news

4G Mubarak! tweets Abdullah with mobile internet services being restored in J-K

By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:08 PM IST
  • The demand for the restoration of high-speed internet had been growing in the Union territory from past many months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccine shots being administered to people at Nair Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Covid-19 vaccine shots being administered to people at Nair Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

India fastest to cross 5 million-mark on Covid vaccination, says health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:56 PM IST
India had vaccinated 3,31,029 beneficiaries on Friday, as per the data of the health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala police on Friday registered a case against organisers of the BJP's public meeting in Thrissur addressed by party chief JP Nadda. (FILE PHOTO).
Kerala police on Friday registered a case against organisers of the BJP's public meeting in Thrissur addressed by party chief JP Nadda. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

For flouting Covid-19 norms, organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • Thrissur police commissioner Aaditya R said the case was registered against organisers and 1000 participants under the Prevention of Epidemic Diseases Act. But he said no case was registered against the BJP president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the rule, which is still in draft, may seem that it intends to make getting driving licenses easier.(Representative image)
While the rule, which is still in draft, may seem that it intends to make getting driving licenses easier.(Representative image)
india news

Will you get your driving license without test? Check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The ministry also said that the draft notification dated January 29, 2021, has been uploaded on the official website of the ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CM's unveiling of projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 crore came in addition to the on-going projects of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 crore for the development of 21 disputed villages in Kotia gram panchayat under Potangi block of Koraput. (HT PHOTO).
The CM's unveiling of projects worth 18 crore came in addition to the on-going projects of 150 crore for the development of 21 disputed villages in Kotia gram panchayat under Potangi block of Koraput. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha unveils welfare projects for villages caught in border row with Andhra

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • Inaugurating several welfare projects worth 18 crore including laying the foundation stone of a 5 crore bridge through video-conferencing, Patnaik said Kotia gram panchayat on the Andhra-Odisha border would be developed into a model gram panchayat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Accused Sanjeev Sehgal was arrested from his residence in Delhi.
Accused Sanjeev Sehgal was arrested from his residence in Delhi.
india news

Supreme Court lawyer arrested for raping woman working in his office: Cops

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The lawyer was produced before the district court and the court sent him in judicial remand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
High-speed internet connection is being restored in entire J&amp;K from Friday, principal secretary (power and information) Rohit Kansal said.(AP)
High-speed internet connection is being restored in entire J&K from Friday, principal secretary (power and information) Rohit Kansal said.(AP)
india news

'Better late than never,' tweets Omar Abdullah as 4G services restored in J&K

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:31 PM IST
High-speed internet services in the erstwhile state were snapped in August 2019. 'Better late than never,' tweeted National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISRO to set up its regional centre at IIT-BHU(PTI)
ISRO to set up its regional centre at IIT-BHU(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Nepal government had ordered the opening of all bridges on the Indo-Nepal border last week. (PTI FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The Nepal government had ordered the opening of all bridges on the Indo-Nepal border last week. (PTI FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Five bridges between India and Nepal in Pithoragarh allowed to open for traffic

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • The border bridges had been closed after the Covid-19 epidemic began to check the spread of the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court has also sentenced him to three years in prison for performing black magic on the victim.(HT File/Representational Image)
The court has also sentenced him to three years in prison for performing black magic on the victim.(HT File/Representational Image)
india news

Couple suspects kin of practising 'black magic', kills their son

PTI, Beed
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The husband-wife duo suspected the boy's family of practising black magic and blamed them for the death of their buffalo. To take revenge from the family, the couple picked up the boy and took him home, where they strangled him to death and threw the body near a school, said API Laxman Kendre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Agriculture minister fires ‘khoon ki kheti’ jibe at Congress in Parliament

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The agriculture minister also underlined that the government's offer to amend the laws did not mean it had any flaws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Five people, including two women, have been arrested in an extortion case. A call was made from the central jail to a Kumaon-based jeweller. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
Five people, including two women, have been arrested in an extortion case. A call was made from the central jail to a Kumaon-based jeweller. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

5 including 2 women held for extortion bid of 50 lakh from Kumaon jeweller

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • According to the police, a phone call was made from Sitarganj jail by a caller who is serving life imprisonment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chaudhury has been attending Kisan mahapanchayats and protest sites and had extended support to Bharatiya Kisan Union when they were thinking of withdrawing protest from the Ghazipur site. (PTI)
Chaudhury has been attending Kisan mahapanchayats and protest sites and had extended support to Bharatiya Kisan Union when they were thinking of withdrawing protest from the Ghazipur site. (PTI)
india news

'Nails on BJP’s political coffin..': RLD leader on farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • "These are not nails being put on the roads going to Delhi, these are nails being put into the political coffin that is being made for the BJP," Jayant Chaudhury said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He also accused the government of not paying heed to their own politicians on the ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP