4G Mubarak! tweets Abdullah with mobile internet services being restored in J-K

High-speed mobile internet is being restored across Jammu and Kashmir after almost eighteen months. J-K government spokesman Rohit Kansal stated the same on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Kansal, who is principal secretary PDD and spokesman of the J-K government, said, "4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K".

"4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," tweeted NC vice president and former J-K chief minister, Omar Abdullah.

4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 5, 2021

The demand for the restoration of high-speed internet has been growing in the Union territory from past many months, not only the local BJP leadership, Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari and NC president Farooq Abdullah had also demanded restoration of 4G internet in J-K. Bukhari had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Recently, in the Unified Command headquarters meeting in winter capital Jammu, the decision to restore 4G in J-K was taken by the government.

In August last year, highspeed internet was restored in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir after it was snapped by the government when the special status under Article 370 of the erstwhile state was revoked on August 5, 2019, and the region split into two Union territories.

High-speed internet was restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts based on the parameters laid down by the Special Committee constituted by the Supreme Court on May 11, 2020.

Also read: For flouting Covid-19 norms, organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala

Earlier, the two districts had been identified based on the inputs from the law enforcement agencies in the context of the parameters laid down by the Special Committee for considering calibrated easing of restrictions in limited and comparatively less sensitive geographical areas.

Last year on August 11, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that it will lift restrictions on high-speed 4G mobile internet services in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir divisions after August 15 on a trial basis. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition in June, filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals, a non-government organisation, which sought the initiation of contempt proceedings against the Centre and J-K administration for the failure to comply with the top court’s May 11 directions to review restrictions on mobile internet speed in the Union territory.

Mobile phone, landline and internet services were disconnected in Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, 2019, a day before the Centre withdrew its special status and divided it into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one.

The government gradually restored the communication lines. Landlines were restored between mid-August and September 2019 and postpaid mobile services were back on October 14. Short messaging service (SMS) on all mobile phones in Kashmir, and broadband internet services in government-run hospitals were restored from January 1, 2020. 2G mobile internet services were restored across the Valley on January 25, 2020, around six months after the revocation of the special status.