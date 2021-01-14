IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 50 days of farmers' protests: A look at some key dates
Farmers protesting over the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
Farmers protesting over the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

50 days of farmers' protests: A look at some key dates

Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26, seeking a repeal of the three laws.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:30 PM IST

The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre entered day 50 on Thursday. Eight rounds of talks have failed to resolve the deadlock between the government and farmers’ unions representing the protesting farmers, with the government insistent on not rolling back the laws and the unions adamant on a total repeal.

Here are some key dates of an agitation that looks unlikely to end anytime soon:

Nov 26 and 27: Farmers, majority from Punjab, begin their "Dill Chalo" march on November 26, Constitution Day. A confrontation takes place with the Haryana Police but the farmers arrive on the outskirts of Delhi. They have a faceoff with the Delhi Police the next day, but are eventually allowed to go to Nirankari grounds in Burari. While some leave for Burari, the majority opt to stay back on the borders.

Nov 29: Union home minister Amit Shah appeals to protesting farmers to move to Burari so that talks can take place in a “structured” manner. Farmers reject Shah’s appeal the next day.

Dec 1, 3 and 5: Third, fourth and fifth round of talks take place between the government and farmers’ unions but fail to break the deadlock. December 9 is fixed for the next round of talks.

Dec 8: A nationwide Bharat Bandh takes place. Late at night, Shah hosts an “informal” meet with farmers’ leaders. Talks remain inconclusive and leaders decide not to come for December 9 talks.

Dec 9: Leaders of various opposition parties, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, meet President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a repeal of the farm laws.

Dec 13: Thousands of farmers march from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur to Delhi but are stopped by the Haryana Police. Protesters sit down on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

Dec 17: Supreme Court hears plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi’s borders. Chief Justice SA Bobde-headed bench says protests should be allowed to continue “without any breach of peace either by the protesters or the police.”

Dec 20 and 24: Centre invites farmers’ unions to propose next round of talks at a time and date as per their convenience. Farmers propose December 29 but the government fixes December 30 for the next round of talks.

Dec 24: Gandhi leads a four-member Congress delegation to meet President Kovind. The delegation submits to Kovind letter containing “3 crore signatures” against the laws.

Dec 30: Sixth round of talks take place as the two sides manage to arrive at a consensus on two out of four demands raised by the unions. Impasse continues on legal assurance for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and total repeal of laws.

Jan 2: Farmers’ unions announce a series of programmes to build pressure on the government to repeal the laws. This includes a mega tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day and a “trailer” on January 6.

Jan 4 and 8: Seventh and eighth round of talks take place but once again no resolution is found. January 15 fixed as the next date.

Jan 7: Farmers hold their “trailer” for the Republic Day tractor march: a tractor rally on the Kondli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway after earlier postponing it by a day due to bad weather.

Jan 11: The Supreme Court hears a clutch of pleas challenging the laws and indicates it would order a stay on their implementation for the time being.

Jan 12: Implementation of farm laws stayed until further orders and a four-member committee formed to handle the negotiations. Unions, however, reject the committee saying that the four members have already supported the laws publicaly, and announce that the agitation would continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
repeal of farm law
app
Close
e-paper
Foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali is the senior-most Nepalese leader to visit India in more than a year after the Covid-19 outbreak. (HT PHOTO).
Foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali is the senior-most Nepalese leader to visit India in more than a year after the Covid-19 outbreak. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Joint commission meet with Nepal not right forum for taking up border row: India

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • Nepal’s foreign ministry, while announcing the visit on Tuesday, said in a statement that the joint commission will discuss the gamut of bilateral relations, including the boundary issue, Covid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, trade and transit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • The victim and the stalker were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Raisen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: A contingent of President's Bodyguard during their rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_12_2021_000122A)(PTI)
New Delhi: A contingent of President's Bodyguard during their rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_12_2021_000122A)(PTI)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Air India flight AI 108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate on Wednesdays, with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with a seating capacity of 238 people. (BLOOMBERG).
The Air India flight AI 108 from Chicago to Hyderabad will operate on Wednesdays, with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with a seating capacity of 238 people. (BLOOMBERG).
india news

Air India launches weekly flight on new sector

By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • The inaugural flight took off from Chicago late on Wednesday night and is scheduled to land at the Hyderabad international airport by midnight on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees. (representational image).(File photo)
Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees. (representational image).(File photo)
india news

Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:57 PM IST
The extension of this order comes on the back of a set of rules announced by the Delhi government on Friday last week to keep a tight check on import of the new variant of coronavirus through people returning from virus-hit UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anna Hazare mentioned that he will go on a hunger strike in January end. (HT Archive)
Anna Hazare mentioned that he will go on a hunger strike in January end. (HT Archive)
india news

Activist Anna Hazare writes to PM seeking assurance on fixing MSP for farmers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Hazare stated in the letter that it was written in the assurance that the decision has been taken by the Central Government to fix the minimum support price (MSP) 50 per cent more than the cost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. There has been growing apprehensions among health care workers after India took a regulatory shortcut to approve a vaccine by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech before late clinical trials showed it was effective in preventing illness from coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. There has been growing apprehensions among health care workers after India took a regulatory shortcut to approve a vaccine by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech before late clinical trials showed it was effective in preventing illness from coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)
india news

India to start vaccine for Covid-19 supply with 20 million doses to neighbors

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to tap country's leadership in vaccine manufacturing by helping countries battling the pandemic and raise the South Asian nation’s profile to rival China, which is also supplying its home-grown inoculations around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With its advanced weapons and sensors, the LCA Mk-1A jets will have good strike capability, said the air force chief.(Photo @IAF_MCC)
With its advanced weapons and sensors, the LCA Mk-1A jets will have good strike capability, said the air force chief.(Photo @IAF_MCC)
india news

IAF chief asked to compare India’s Tejas and China-Pak JF-17 jets. He responds

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:55 PM IST
The LCA Mk-1A will come with additional improvements over the FOC aircraft, making it the most advanced Tejas variant so far, as previously reported by Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trucks stranded on the highway Jammu-Srinagar highway after a retaining wall of bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban collapsed on January 10.(HT PHOTO)
Trucks stranded on the highway Jammu-Srinagar highway after a retaining wall of bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban collapsed on January 10.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Jammu-Srinagar road blockage sparks scarcity of essential commodities in Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:31 PM IST
  • Prices of many vegetables have doubled while Srinagar's biggest fruit and vegetable market at Parimpora has exhausted its stock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar heard the petition on January 11 and examined the affidavit presented by VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad giving details of the investigation conducted till date. (PTI PHOTO).
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar heard the petition on January 11 and examined the affidavit presented by VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad giving details of the investigation conducted till date. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Senior Hyderabad police officer to probe BHEL suicide case, Telangana tells SC

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:54 PM IST
  • The victim’s mother had approached the court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2020. In her petition, she highlighted instances to show unwillingness on the part of the police to follow leads to identify the culprits behind her daughter's tragic end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kalpa recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added.
Kalpa recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added.
india news

Himachal Pradesh: Keylong shivers at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius

PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:06 PM IST
The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A doctor prepares coronavirus testing for residents. (AP)
A doctor prepares coronavirus testing for residents. (AP)
india news

Uttarakhand reports first case of new UK coronavirus strain

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:55 PM IST
The number of people infected with the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India has climbed to 109, the Ministry of health and family welfare said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy Traffic on Western Express Highway near Pathan Wadi bridge at Malad in Mumbai. ( ANI)
Heavy Traffic on Western Express Highway near Pathan Wadi bridge at Malad in Mumbai. ( ANI)
india news

The return of traffic congestion

By HT Correspondent, Jamie Mullick
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • The firm’s traffic data is powered by 600 million connected devices ranging from cellphone carrier data to vehicular GPS data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.(PTI File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Pan-India launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at 10.30 am on Jan 16: PMO

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:56 PM IST
In a statement, the PMO said that over 3,000 sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said it is understandable why the farm unions do not have faith in the Supreme Court-appointed committee to discuss the three farm laws.(ANI File Photo)
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said it is understandable why the farm unions do not have faith in the Supreme Court-appointed committee to discuss the three farm laws.(ANI File Photo)
india news

SC-appointed panel on farm laws should have been truly independent: Sharad Pawar

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • Sharad Pawar said it is not surprising that the farmers do not have faith in the Supreme Court appointed committee because all four members had supported the farm laws at some point of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP