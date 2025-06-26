7 years on, Bidar’s Malegaon PHC lacks building

Despite being sanctioned over seven years ago, the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Malegaon village in Bidar taluk continues to operate from three aging classrooms of a government primary school, lacking its own building and struggling with substandard infrastructure, social activist Gurudas Amadalapada said on Wednesday. After a government order in April 2017, the Basavanagudi PHC was relocated from Bengaluru to Malegaon

Established following a government order in April 2017 that relocated the Basavanagudi PHC from Bengaluru to Malegaon, the health centre serves a population of over 5,000 in the village and also caters to surrounding areas like Amadalpad, Nandgaon, Kaplapur, and Rasalabad.

“On average, over 40 patients visit the centre daily.However, it remains grossly under-equipped, with no emergency services after 4 pm, and no basic facilities such as toilets or clean drinking water,” Amadalapada said.

According to villagers, pregnant women visiting the PHC are among the worst affected, with no sanitation facilities available. Urine tests are conducted under highly unhygienic conditions, as women are forced to relieve themselves in the open due to the lack of functioning toilets. Cleanliness in and around the centre is absent, and the premises are often misused for unrelated public activities.

“This PHC exists only symbolically,” said Gurudas Amadalapada, a social activist from the region. “The MLA inaugurated it seven years ago, yet the promised building and essential facilities are still a distant dream. Staff work under a leaking roof with exposed iron rods. It’s dangerous and inhumane.” Gurudas further urged elected representatives to act immediately and provide necessary resources, including an ambulance and medical staff.

At present, the centre operates with only four staff members — a doctor, pharmacist, medical assistant, and a Group D employee — all working in precarious conditions.

Lakshmi Bavge, a women’s rights activist, questioned the commitment of local representatives toward women’s health. “Where are women supposed to go for basic needs like toilets or tests? This is not just neglect; it’s a lack of empathy,” she said.

Narsamma S, a resident of Amadalpad, echoed these concerns: “Seven years have passed, and still, there are no basic facilities in this hospital. This is a clear case of neglect toward rural and women’s health.”

Responding to the situation, Karnataka’s Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj, Rahim Khan, said that efforts are underway to construct a dedicated building for the PHC. “The PHC will be built as soon as possible in Malegaon village,” he told HT.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Dhyaneshwar Neeragudi confirmed that a grant was approved for the PHC’s construction last year and that minister Rahim Khan has allocated funds from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB). “The tender process is pending. Once the building is complete, the centre will be fully equipped with necessary facilities,” he added.

Shivashankar Kamashetti, executive engineer at the public works department, stated that ₹3 crore has been sanctioned for the project and that construction will begin once the tender is finalized.