73 Rajya Sabha MPs declare criminal cases; 31 billionaires: ADR Report

Around 32 per cent of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 14 per cent are billionaires, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). 32% of Rajya Sabha MPs face criminal cases, 14% are billionaires: ADR report (ANI)

The report is based on an analysis of affidavits of 229 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs. One seat from Jharkhand is currently vacant, while affidavits of three MPs were unavailable. The analysis includes 37 recently elected members.

Of the 229 MPs analysed, 73 (32 per cent) have declared criminal cases, with 36 (16 per cent) of them facing serious charges. One MP has declared a case of murder, four have cases of attempt to murder, and three have cases related to crimes against women.

Party-wise, 27 of 99 BJP MPs, 12 of 28 Congress MPs, four of 13 TMC MPs, and four of 10 AAP MPs have declared criminal cases. Three MPs from CPI(M) and BRS each have disclosed criminal cases.

The report also found 31 MPs (14 per cent) having a net worth of billions of rupees.

Among major parties, six BJP MPs, five Congress MPs, four YSRCP MPs, two AAP MPs, two BRS MPs, and three NCP MPs have declared assets exceeding ₹100 crore.

The average assets of a Rajya Sabha MP stand at ₹120.69 crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per MP are ₹28.29 crore for BJP, ₹128.61 crore for Congress, ₹17.70 crore for TMC, and ₹574.09 crore for AAP. Other parties include YSRCP ( ₹522.63 crore), SP ( ₹399.71 crore), BJD ( ₹105.63 crore), and DMK ( ₹11.90 crore).

BRS MP Bandi Partha Saradhi has declared the highest assets at over ₹5,300 crore, followed by AAP's Rajinder Gupta with over ₹5,053 crore, and YSRCP's Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy with over ₹2,577 crore.

On the other end, AAP MP Sant Balbir Singh is the poorest, with assets worth about ₹3 lakh. He is followed by Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba of Manipur with around ₹5 lakh, and TMC's Prakash Chik Baraik with approximately ₹9 lakh.