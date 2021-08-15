75th Independence Day: From dais of Red Fort, PM Modi makes several key announcements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made several major announcements as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Here's a look at some key announcements made by PM Modi in his I-day address, his eighth consecutive national address on August 15:

(1.) National Hydrogen Mission to be set up to make India the new global hub of Green Hydrogen, as well as its largest exporter.

(2.) All Sainik Schools in the country to begin admitting girls. Thus far, these were open only for boys. Many girls sent him messages in this regard, PM Modi said.

(3.) By 2024, rice provided to poor under various schemes will be fortified. This includes rice available at ration stores or that provided under the mid-day meal scheme.

(4.) E-commerce platform to be developed to create awareness about products developed by various women-only self-help groups comprising 80 million members.

(5.) 75 Vande Bharat trains, connecting different parts of the country, to be launched as part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.” The program began on March 12 this year to commemorate Dandi March, and will conclude on August15, 2023, when the nation celebrates its 77th Independence Day.

(6.) Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan to be launched soon to provide holistic approach in infrastructure development.

(7.) Indian Railways to become net zero carbon emitter by 2030.