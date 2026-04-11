8th Pay Commission recruitment 2026: Apply online for consultant posts, salary up to ₹1.8 lakh
Candidates can apply online through the official website of the 8th Central Pay Commission or directly via the application link.
The Central government has opened applications for consultant positions in the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. The roles are meant for professionals with experience in finance, human resources, law and related fields, and will be filled on a contractual basis through an online process.
This comes as the 8th Central Pay Commission begins taking shape to review salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees.
8th Pay Commission consultant recruitment: Details
The government will hire up to 20 consultants across three categories, as per an official notification issued on April 10.
Senior consultant: 10 vacancies, 10+ years experience, age limit 45 years
Consultant: 5 vacancies, 6+ years experience, age limit 40 years
Consultant (young professional): 10 vacancies, 4+ years experience, age limit 32 years
The recruitment process will remain open until all positions are filled.
Salary for 8th Pay Commission consultants
Senior consultant
Full-time: ₹1,80,000
Part-time (12 days): ₹90,000
Part-time (6 days): ₹45,000
Consultant
Full-time: ₹1,20,000
Part-time (12 days): ₹60,000
Part-time (6 days): ₹30,000
Young professional
Full-time: ₹90,000
Part-time (12 days): ₹45,000
Part-time (6 days): ₹22,500
No additional benefits such as DA, accommodation, transport, medical reimbursement or government facilities will be provided.
How to apply for 8th Pay Commission consultant posts
Candidates can apply online through the official website of the 8th Central Pay Commission or directly via the application link.
Visit the official application portal.
Fill in personal, professional and employment details.
Sign the declaration.
Complete captcha verification.
Submit the form.
No offline applications will be accepted.
Eligibility criteria for 8th Pay Commission jobs
Applicants must have one of the following qualifications:
Master’s degree or MBA in Finance, Human Resource, Industrial Relations or related fields.
LL.B with enrolment in Bar Council/Bar Association and experience in legal research or service matters.
Mandatory skills:
Experience in Excel or spreadsheets.
Ability to prepare reports and presentations.
Candidates with experience in pay structure, compensation, or establishment matters will be given preference.
Role of a consultant
Selected consultants will analyse salaries, allowances and pensions, review pay structures, study data trends, conduct legal research, coordinate with ministries, and prepare reports. They will also examine policy inputs and help estimate fiscal impact, focusing on specialised, time-bound work rather than routine tasks.
What is 8th Pay Commission?
The 8th Central Pay Commission has been set up to recommend changes in salary, allowances and pension structure for central government employees and pensioners.
Its recommendations are expected to impact lakhs of employees and are closely tracked as they influence income, government expenditure and economic trends.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnita Goswami
Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.Read More