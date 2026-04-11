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    8th Pay Commission recruitment 2026: Apply online for consultant posts, salary up to ₹1.8 lakh

    Candidates can apply online through the official website of the 8th Central Pay Commission or directly via the application link.

    Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 6:43 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    The Central government has opened applications for consultant positions in the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. The roles are meant for professionals with experience in finance, human resources, law and related fields, and will be filled on a contractual basis through an online process.

    The government will hire up to 20 consultants across three categories. (Representational Image/Pexel)
    The government will hire up to 20 consultants across three categories. (Representational Image/Pexel)

    This comes as the 8th Central Pay Commission begins taking shape to review salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees.

    8th Pay Commission consultant recruitment: Details

    The government will hire up to 20 consultants across three categories, as per an official notification issued on April 10.

    Senior consultant: 10 vacancies, 10+ years experience, age limit 45 years

    Consultant: 5 vacancies, 6+ years experience, age limit 40 years

    Consultant (young professional): 10 vacancies, 4+ years experience, age limit 32 years

    The recruitment process will remain open until all positions are filled.

    Salary for 8th Pay Commission consultants

    Senior consultant

    Full-time: 1,80,000

    Part-time (12 days): 90,000

    Part-time (6 days): 45,000

    Consultant

    Full-time: 1,20,000

    Part-time (12 days): 60,000

    Part-time (6 days): 30,000

    Young professional

    Full-time: 90,000

    Part-time (12 days): 45,000

    Part-time (6 days): 22,500

    No additional benefits such as DA, accommodation, transport, medical reimbursement or government facilities will be provided.

    How to apply for 8th Pay Commission consultant posts

    Candidates can apply online through the official website of the 8th Central Pay Commission or directly via the application link.

    Visit the official application portal.

    Fill in personal, professional and employment details.

    Sign the declaration.

    Complete captcha verification.

    Submit the form.

    No offline applications will be accepted.

    Eligibility criteria for 8th Pay Commission jobs

    Applicants must have one of the following qualifications:

    Master’s degree or MBA in Finance, Human Resource, Industrial Relations or related fields.

    LL.B with enrolment in Bar Council/Bar Association and experience in legal research or service matters.

    Mandatory skills:

    Experience in Excel or spreadsheets.

    Ability to prepare reports and presentations.

    Candidates with experience in pay structure, compensation, or establishment matters will be given preference.

    Role of a consultant

    Selected consultants will analyse salaries, allowances and pensions, review pay structures, study data trends, conduct legal research, coordinate with ministries, and prepare reports. They will also examine policy inputs and help estimate fiscal impact, focusing on specialised, time-bound work rather than routine tasks.

    What is 8th Pay Commission?

    The 8th Central Pay Commission has been set up to recommend changes in salary, allowances and pension structure for central government employees and pensioners.

    Its recommendations are expected to impact lakhs of employees and are closely tracked as they influence income, government expenditure and economic trends.

    • Anita Goswami
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Anita Goswami

      Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time.Read More

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    Home/India News/8th Pay Commission Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Consultant Posts, Salary Up To ₹1.8 Lakh
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