8th pay commission salary calculator scam: How fraudsters are trapping employees online; check key dos and don'ts
Messages claiming to provide updated salary details under the 8th Pay Commission are being widely circulated.
As anticipation grows over the proposed 8th Pay Commission and the expected revision in salaries and pensions, cyber criminals have begun targeting central government employees and pensioners.
Messages claiming to provide updated salary details under the 8th Pay Commission are being widely circulated. These messages are designed to lure recipients into downloading malicious files.
I4C flags fake salary calculator
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has cautioned citizens about the scam in a post on X.
‘’Government employees are being told via messages on WhatsApp that to find out how much their salary will be once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, they should download an APK file. As soon as the APK is installed, access to the mobile goes straight to the fraudsters,'' the post on X read.
What you need to know about scam
- The fraud follows a clear pattern. Recipients receive a WhatsApp message asking them to download an APK file that supposedly contains a salary calculator.
- Once the APK file is installed, the fraudsters gain access to the user’s mobile device. This can allow them to steal sensitive data and even withdraw money from linked bank accounts.
- Authorities have urged employees and pensioners to remain alert. They stressed that the government does not send APK files through WhatsApp.
- Citizens have been advised to check any information related to salary revisions or pensions only through the official website: https://8cpc.gov.in/
- News about the 8th Pay Commission should be verified through trusted and official sources.
Dos and dont's
- The users should not download APK files from unknown sources or click on links sent by unverified numbers.
- Citizens should never to share sensitive details such as OTPs, UPI PINs, debit or credit card PINs, CVV numbers, bank login credentials or WhatsApp verification codes.
- The Centre has urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to prevent financial loss.