8th pay commission salary calculator scam: How fraudsters are trapping employees online; check key dos and don'ts

As anticipation grows over the proposed 8th Pay Commission and the expected revision in salaries and pensions, cyber criminals have begun targeting central government employees and pensioners. Messages claiming to provide updated salary details under the 8th Pay Commission are being widely circulated. (Representative Image)

Messages claiming to provide updated salary details under the 8th Pay Commission are being widely circulated. These messages are designed to lure recipients into downloading malicious files.

Also read| 3.25 fitment factor, 7% annual increment: What central govt staff bodies have demanded in 8th pay commission

I4C flags fake salary calculator The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has cautioned citizens about the scam in a post on X.

‘’Government employees are being told via messages on WhatsApp that to find out how much their salary will be once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented, they should download an APK file. As soon as the APK is installed, access to the mobile goes straight to the fraudsters,'' the post on X read.