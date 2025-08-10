8-year-old girl raped and murdered at Assam tea garden, 1 arrested

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed at a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh district, police said on Sunday. Locals caught the accused when he tried to flee from the scene and handed him over to the police.(HT Photo)

The incident happened at a small tea garden in Kachari Pathar in Namrup police station area on Saturday when the girl was out to collect firewood, they said.

"The accused was fishing nearby when he saw the girl alone. He allegedly raped and killed her, most likely by smothering," an officer said.

The accused then concealed the body in a drain, covering it with hay and grass, he said.

"When the girl did not return home, her parents along with neighbours began searching for her. They also informed the police. The body was found around 8.40 pm," he added.

Locals caught the accused when he tried to flee from the scene and handed him over to the police.

The accused had killed his mother and served 14 years in jail for it before being released three years ago, police said.

"He is in our custody. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of BNS," Namrup's DSP Prasenjit Das said.