Absence of a leader within Kerala’s Congress, says Tharoor; CPI(M) backs him

Kochi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that Kerala’s party unit lacks a “leader” and warned that it risks a third consecutive term in Opposition unless it broadens its appeal beyond its core voter-base, fuelling speculation about his future with the party. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)

The Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, in an Indian Express podcast, said that he was available for the party if it needed him. But if it did not need his services, Tharoor said he had other “options” like books, speeches and invitations to address gatherings around the world.

The top leaders of the ruling CPI(M) in the state were quick to back his remarks while Congress leaders reacted cautiously to the comments.

Tharoor said that the Congress can come to power both at the national and state level only if it expands beyond its natural voter-base and attracts new voters. He said that independent opinion polls have shown him ahead of other Congress leaders in the leadership race in Kerala. He said he doesn’t think like a politician citing it as a reason why he doesn’t hesitate to praise governments led by other parties when they take good initiatives.

The comments come just days after Tharoor sparked a row by praising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for its “positive outcomes” following the PM’s US visit and the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for the growth in the state’s startup sector. The remarks were criticised by his party colleagues. After his remarks, Tharoor held a meeting with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, the details of which were not disclosed.

“Tharoor has said that Congress doesn’t have a suitable leader in Kerala. He said if the situation continued, LDF would return to power in Kerala. The truth is that a CWC member like Tharoor has agreed with what the CPI(M) and LDF have been saying all along. Kerala’s opposition is not able to take a responsible stance on the issues affecting the daily lives of people,” CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan told reporters on Sunday.

“A person like Shashi Tharoor should not be underestimated. As a responsible leader, he can surely take any decision (going forward),” added Govindan.

Former finance minister and senior CPI(M) leader TM Thomas Isaac said it was a “surprise” that Tharoor has continued for so long within the Congress.

“The whole row erupted because he said the state’s industry sector had grown (under the LDF government). It has been accepted by the investors and even the Union government. So, people saying honest things cannot stay anymore within the Congress. If he leaves the Congress, Shashi Tharoor will not be a political orphan in Kerala,” said Isaac.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran warned Tharoor not to cross the limits.

“I have always supported Tharoor, but he must not cross limits. I will tell him that. I called him a few times, but I could not reach him,” he said.

Former leader of the opposition Ramesh Chennithala said, “I understand he (Tharoor) gave the interview before he met Rahul Gandhi. I do not wish to react to it.”