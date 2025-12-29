‘Abysmal record’: India rejects Pakistan’s comment on persecution of minorities

NEW DELHI: India on Monday rejected Pakistan’s criticism of incidents involving the country’s Christian and Muslim minorities and instead highlighted Islamabad’s “abysmal record” of dealing with the victimisation of minority communities. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia/PTI)

The exchange came against the backdrop of extreme strains in ties between the two countries, especially after the four-day conflict in May that was triggered by India’s targeting of terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. India had launched attacks on terrorist bases in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi expressed deep concern at what he described as the “persecution of minorities in India”, including “condemnable incidents of vandalism during Christmas” and “state-sponsored campaigns targeting Muslims”.

Responding to Andrabi’s remarks, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself.

“Pakistan’s horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well established fact. No amount of finger pointing will obfuscate it,” he said

Andrabi also claimed the demolition of homes and lynchings had “deepened fear and alienation among Muslims”. He contended that the international community should take note of these developments and take “appropriate steps” to protect the rights of India’s vulnerable communities.

India and Pakistan have clashed repeatedly in recent years on the treatment of each other’s minority communities. Following the Pahalgam terror attacks, India took several economic and diplomatic punitive measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and closure of the Attari-Wagah land border crossing.