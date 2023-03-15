Adhir Chowdhury writes to Om Birla: ‘a well-hatched conspiracy on part of…’

Congress's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged Speaker Om Birla to ensure that the opposition members get the opportunity to put across their view points in a fair manner, alleging their microphones are often muted. He also claimed that the “government-sponsored” disruption in the House over Rahul Gandhi's speech abroad is a “well-hatched conspiracy” by the ruling BJP to tarnish the image of Wayanad MP. (Also Read | Stopped from submitting complaint against Adani Group to ED, Kharge emails it) Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha.(PTI / File)

“I am deeply disheartened to observe that ever since the House resumed after the break on 13th March, 2023, there has been a Government-sponsored disruption in the House,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in a letter to Om Birla.

“What is more disturbing for me to observe is that even the Ministers themselves vociferously take the lead to disrupt the proceedings,” he added.

The Parliament witnessed disruptions and protests for the third consecutive day of the second half of the Budget session.as the government and the Opposition stuck to their demands. While the government demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for what it sees as an insult of Indian democracy abroad, opposition parties persisted with their demand for a joint parliamentary panel probe into allegations of fraud by the Adani Group.

“It appears to me as if there is a well-hatched conspiracy on the part of the party in power to tarnish the image of an individual member of an Opposition Party (Sh. Rahul Gandhi),” Adhir Ranjan said.

“The disruption by the Treasury Bench Members, the lead role being played by the Ministers in disrupting the House, silencing of all the mikes of opposition members goes on to amply substantiate the views expressed by Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji that 'Mikes of the opposition members are often muted in India',” he added.

