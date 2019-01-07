AGP withdraws support to BJP in Assam over Citizenship Bill

The Asom Gana Parishad on Monday pulled out of the BJP-led coalition in Assam against a controversial bill that seeks to give citizenship to minorities of Bangladesh, party chief Atul Bora announced after meeting Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The AGP’s exit, however, does not present any immediate danger to the survival of the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government. The BJP has 61 MLAs in the 126-member Assembly and enjoys the support of the Bodo People’s Front (BPF) which has 12 MLAs.

“We made a last-ditch attempt today to convince the Centre not to pass the Bill. But Rajnath Singh told us clearly that it will be passed in Lok Sabha tomorrow. After this, there is no question of remaining in the alliance,” Bora said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had said his government will try to get the Bill passed in Parliament soon. “It (the Bill) is connected to the emotions and lives of people. It is not for the benefit of anyone but a penance for the injustices done in the past,” Modi said at a rally in Assam’s Bengali-speaking Barak Valley, where voices demanding the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill are the loudest.

The assurance had riled the AGP which prompted the party’s leadership to reach Delhi to meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh. AGP leader and former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta had warned that the party would withdraw support to the state government if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 is passed.

In December last year, Bora had written to BJP chief Amit Shah about the AGP’s reservations on the Bill and had said that it will make the Assam Accord “meaningless”. “Our alliance with the BJP was based on the Assam Accord ansd other issues crucial to the state. The Centre had violated the understanding by introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in Parliament,” read the letter.

The AGP chief had urged Shah to intervene and said his party will never support the obnoxious Bill.

The Bill seeks to amend Citizenship Act 1955 to grant Indian nationality to people from minority communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 even if they don’t possess any proper document.

The Bill has been opposed by a large section of people and organisations in the Northeast. The Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI (M) and a few other parties have been steadfastly opposing the bill claiming that citizenship can’t be given on the basis of religion and that it is unconstitutional.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 17:08 IST