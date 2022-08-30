Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, clashes in Gujarat's Vadodara; 13 held

A clash was reported between two religious communities during a Lord Ganesha procession in Gujarat's Vadodara. Windows were shattered of Panigate Darwaza Masjid in the communally sensitive Mandvi locality after the groups threw stones at each other following an argument when a procession carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh was passing through the locality. At least 13 people have been detained so far, police informed on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 11.15pm on Monday night, police said. Police presence in the area was enhanced and patrolling was being carried out to maintain law and order, said Chirag Koradia, Joint Commissioner of Police, Vadodara Police, news agency ANI reported. “People from the two communities started arguing with each other. The matter escalated with members from both the groups hurling stones at each other. In the process, a glass on the main gate of a mosque was damaged,” the official said.

“The situation is peaceful in the Panigate area. I appeal to the public to not pay heed to rumors. Police are investigating the matter,” Kordiya said, adding that no one was injured in the stone pelting.

An FIR was registered at Vadodara city police station against members of both sides under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 336 (rash act endangering human life or personal safety), 295 (defiling place of worship), he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON