Air India, IndiGo flight operations disrupted by Pakistan's airspace closure

Pakistan’s decision to shut its airspace to Indian airlines on Thursday disrupted several international flights, as tensions between the two countries escalated following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Pakistan's airspace closure disrupts international flights, affecting Air India and IndiGo services. (Bloomberg File/ representative image )

Air India said routes to North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East would be diverted, while IndiGo confirmed that some of its overseas services were also affected.

Air India announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that, following Pakistan’s airspace restrictions on Indian carriers, several of its flights to and from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East are likely to be rerouted via longer paths.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” the airline said.

IndiGo said that the sudden closure of Pakistani airspace has disrupted several of its international flight operations.

“We understood the inconvenience this may cause and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest,” the airline said in a post on X.

India downgrades ties with Pakistan

India on Wednesday announced a series of measures to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan, citing cross-border involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Among the steps taken were the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and the immediate closure of the Attari-Wagah land crossing, the only road link between the two nations.

Pakistan relies heavily on the waters flowing downstream from India to power its hydroelectric plants and irrigate vast stretches of farmland.

On Thursday, Pakistan announced the closure of its airspace to all Indian-owned and Indian-operated carriers, suspended all trade with India including via third countries and revoked special South Asian visa privileges previously granted to Indian nationals.