Air India introduces ‘basic’ fare option on domestic routes: What you need to know

Air India on Tuesday announced ‘Basic’ fare category for travellers on select domestic routes in a move to bring down the fare for “price-conscious travellers”. Air India has announced the introduction of its new ‘Basic’ fare family. (Air India)

The airline said that while the passengers will be offered 15 kg checked baggage allowance and 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, complimentary meals will not be included.

It said that the optional fare band was designed for price-conscious travellers who prefer unbundled services.

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“The introduction of Basic fare builds on Air India’s branded fare families - Value, Classic, and Flex - introduced in 2024 as part of the airline’s effort to simplify and enhance its customer offering,” the airline statement said.

What changes with the new measure? The ‘Basic’ fare category will be optional for the passengers and and travellers will continue to have the choice of booking across fare categories, including Value, Classic, and Flex.

“The introduction of Basic fare simply adds another layer of choice, particularly for price-conscious travellers who prefer a more unbundled offering,” Air India statement said.

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However, if a passenger has booked the ‘basic' fare category, there will still be option to pre-purchase meals up to 24 hours before departure.

In case of a schedule change or reaccommodation, pre-purchased meals will be automatically transferred to the new flight, or fully refunded if unavailable, it added.

The ‘Basic’ fare is currently available on select domestic routes. The airline said it will assess customer response and feedback during the trial phase and decide according to the responses.