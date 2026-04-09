Air India Mumbai-Bengaluru flight makes ‘PAN PAN’ call after engine stalls mid-air

Pilots of an Air India flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Thursday, declared "PAN PAN" over radio after one of its engine stalled mid-air, officials aware of the matter said. An Air India aircraft makes a 'pan pan' alert while enroute Bengaluru on Thursday. (REUTERS)

The incident took place on flight AI 2812, an A320 Neo aircraft, on Thursday. The flight, originally to take off at 2.05am, took off at around 2.15am. The aircraft returned back to the Mumbai airport at around 2.35am.

According to officials in the know of the incident said that the passengers reported soaked during take off.

One of the officials, in the know of the incident, requesting anonymity said, “According to the official information available, there was a sound heard and sparks seen while take off. The pilot declared PAN PAN and returned to the airport a few minutes after take off.”

Also Read: Catering truck collides with parked IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata airport, plane suffers minor damage

“It was later known that its engine 2 had stalled,” the official added.

However, an Air India spokesperson said, “Flight AI2812 from Mumbai to Bengaluru on 9 April returned to Mumbai shortly after take-off as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue, in accordance with standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing detailed technical inspections in line with Air India’s safety standards.”

An airport official however said, “A local stand by was declared and the flight landed safely.”

Also Read: IndiGo announces hike in fuel charges, airfare to get costlier

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. Our Mumbai airport teams provided immediate assistance, and an alternative aircraft was arranged to operate the flight. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s top priority,” the spokesperson said.

As per officials, the aircraft, which safely landed with 47 passengers on board, was grounded.

“An alternate aircraft was arranged that took off at around 4.45am,” an official said.