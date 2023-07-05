Ajit Pawar moves EC, stakes claim to Sharad Pawar's NCP, party symbol

Amid the infighting in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar - who is leading one of its factions - on Wednesday approached the Election Commission to stake claim to the name and symbol of the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar. The Ajit Pawar's group has filed over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support. Ajit Pawar

In response to this, the Sharad Pawar faction has filed a caveat with the EC, urging it to hear their side first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight.

The Election Commission has asked both the factions to exchange the respective documents submitted before it. According to reports, the poll authority is likely to process application in a few days.

Meanwhile, NCP's Working President Supriya Sule defended her father Sharad Pawar and said that the “original NCP is with him and the original symbol is us”. “Disrespect us, but not our father (Sharad Pawar). This fight is against the BJP government. BJP is the most corrupt party in the country,” she said.

Ajit vs Sharad show of strength

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawat on Wednesday held separate meetings with their MLAs in Mumbai amid the NCP crisis. Out of the total 53 MLAs in the NCP, as many as 29 were present at the party meeting convened by Ajit, while the Sharad Pawar camp appeared to have 17 legislators.

Speaking at the meeting in suburban Bandra, Ajit Pawar urged his uncle to pass on the baton to the new generation, pointing to the retirement age of government servants and BJP leaders. “You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings,” he said.

In a dramatic development on Sunday, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, drawing a vertical split in the NCP. Along with him, eight other MLAs including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, among others were also sworn in as ministers.