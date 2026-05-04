AJP’s Gen Z bet: Kunki Chowdhury in high-stakes urban contest

Kunki Chowdhury has emerged as a prominent new voice in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, making her high-profile debut from Guwahati Central. A graduate of University College London and hailing from a well-known business family in Guwahati, she represents the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) as part of the Congress-led opposition alliance, Asom Sonmilito Morcha. At 27, she is among the youngest candidates in the race, positioning herself as a Gen-Z leader advocating systemic change and youth-driven governance. Chowdhury is contesting elections from Guwahati Central (X/@KunkiCofficial)

Her campaign drew national attention in April 2026 following a public exchange with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after remarks targeting her family triggered a political controversy. Chowdhury responded by framing the episode as reflective of rising youth influence and opposition momentum in the state.

Early life : Kunki Chowdhury completed her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on family business and entrepreneurship, followed by a Master’s in Educational Leadership from University College London.

Before entering politics, she was actively involved in her family-run non-profit organisation, which manages several educational institutions across Assam. Her work centred on education and grassroots engagement, shaping her entry into public life and influencing her policy focus on schooling, infrastructure, and community development.

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About the constituency: Guwahati Central is a newly carved urban constituency in Guwahati (earlier part of Guwahati west )and one of the 126 Assembly seats in Assam. The constituency represents a politically significant urban electorate comprising middle-class households, traders, professionals, and young voters.

Key electoral issues include traffic congestion, drainage and flooding, garbage management, primary healthcare, and the condition of government schools. Due to its urban nature, the seat is closely watched and often reflects broader governance concerns in Assam’s cities.

Political record: As a first-time candidate, Kunki Chowdhury does not have a prior electoral record. However, the Guwahati Central constituency is expected to witness a high-profile contest in 2026. She is up against BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Gupta, who has been associated with the party for several decades.

The seat is part of a broader multi-party contest involving the BJP and the Congress-led opposition alliance, making it one of the most closely watched urban constituencies in the Assam Assembly elections. Her candidature reflects the AJP’s attempt to introduce younger leadership and challenge established political dominance in urban Assam.