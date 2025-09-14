Akhilesh says SP tickets only after survey, cautions workers against BJP's 'conspiracies'

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the party will field candidates for the upcoming elections only after a proper survey and ensure that only those who win are given tickets. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.(ANI)

Addressing leaders and workers from Bulandshahr and Hapur districts at the party's state headquarters, Yadav asked SP cadres to remain among the people, maintain contact with voters and stay vigilant against alleged attempts by the BJP to indulge in "dishonesty" and "steal votes".

"The party tickets will be given only after proper survey and only those who can win will be given the tickets. The BJP may also conspire to cut votes. Our workers must keep a close watch on such conspiracies," he said.

The SP chief said that party leaders and workers have work hard for votes, to protect voters, and to ensure fair polling and counting.

"Only then will democracy and the Constitution survive," Yadav said, according to a party statement.

He accused the BJP government of corruption and land grabbing, alleging that the party leaders were encroaching on government plots, ponds and land belonging to the poor.

"This government has reached the peak of loot. Every department is mired in corruption. BJP is a party of land mafia," he alleged and also claimed that the farmers, youth, women and traders were suffering due to the ruling party's policies.

Yadav said that the public is now against the BJP and the people are ready to bring the SP back to power in the 2027 Assembly elections.

"Ever since the BJP formed the government, inflation has risen continuously. There is no control over corruption with rampant extortion in police stations and tehsils. There are no jobs for youth, no investment and no new industries," he further alleged.

He said that big industrialists are unwilling to come to Uttar Pradesh because of the state's worsening law and order situation.

"People are tired and want to get rid of the BJP at the earliest," the SP chief claimed.

He said that the BJP government is constantly insulting the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) communities but the SP would ensure their honour and justice, once voted to power.