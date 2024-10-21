Akhilesh Yadav says Bahraich violence 'planned by BJP'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that the Bahraich violence was planned by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

"Whatever happened in Bahraich was planned by the BJP in view of the upcoming elections in the state," he told ANI in Mainpuri.

Shops, vehicles and a hospital were torched by protestors after a man died of a gunshot wound during a religious procession.

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, a resident of the Rehua Mansoor village, was shot dead on October 13 during a communal face-off.

The communal strife was triggered by an argument over loud music being played outside a place of worship in Maharajganj. The incident spiralled into communal violence, leading to arson and vandalism in the area and internet suspension for four days.

From October 13 to October 16, at least 11 FIRs were registered in the district in connection with Mishra's killing and the ensuing violence.

Cases were registered against around 1,000 people, including six named individuals.

By October 18, the UP police had arrested 87 people.

Two men, accused of killing Mishra, were shot in the leg by the police during an encounter last week. They were trying to escape to Nepal.

A station house officer (SHO) and a police outpost in-charge was suspended in the wake of the communal violence, while Circle Officer Rupendra Gaur, Tehsildar Ravikant Dwivedi and District Information Officer Ghulam Waris Siddiqui were removed from their positions.

Meanwhile, the UP administration handed a demolition notice to a host of people in the vicinity.

The Allahabad High Court extended more time to these people to file their replies.

The bench has fixed October 23 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

With inputs from PTI, ANI