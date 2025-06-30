Akhilesh Yadav's 'under the table' dig at Dhirendra Shastri amid kathavachak row

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took potshots at self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri, saying he takes money "under the table" when called over to read a katha at people's homes. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jabbed Dhirendra Shastri.(File photo)

Akhilesh Yadav's remarks came amid an ongoing uproar over the alleged humiliation of two Bhagavat ‘kathavachaks’ (religious storyteller) of the Yadav community in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district.

"There are many Kathavachaks who charge ₹50 lakh. Can anyone invite Dhirendra Shastri to their home for a katha? That baba will take money under the table. Please find out if he does or not. I'm sure he doesn't do it for free," Akhilesh Yadav can be heard saying in a video going viral.

Dhirendra Shastri is a self-styled spiritual preacher who became a sensation over the past years. Until the time of writing this report, there has been no reaction from Dhirendra Shastri on Akhilesh Yadav's remarks.

Row over kathavachaks

Violence erupted in Etawah's Dandarpur village last week after two kathavachaks were allegedly humiliated, tonsured and forced to rub their noses at the feet of women, after villagers found out that they were not Brahmins.

However, villagers alleged that the kathavachaks had concealed their identity when discussions were underway for their discourse in the area.

According to an organiser who filed an FIR against the two kathavachaks, had their caste identity been disclosed earlier, they would not have been engaged.

Reacting to the incident, Akhilesh Yadav had lashed out at the BJP, saying the party was attempting to divide Uttar Pradesh along caste lines.

"The BJP is deploying its 'planted people' with strategic surnames from neighbouring states to carry out its infiltrative politics and disturb social harmony in Uttar Pradesh," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The incident had triggered widespread protests by members of the ‘Ahir Regiment’, a socio-cultural body.

Violence erupted after members of the body protested outside the Bakewar police station and shouted slogans. While some were dispersed by the cops, others engaged in a heated exchange with security personnel, leading to violence.

“The force acted with restraint and reinforcement was called in,” said circle officer Atul Pradhan. Six people were detained in connection with the case.