Alia Bhatt's ex-assistant arrested on charges of 77 lakh fraud

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's former personal assistant was arrested from Bengaluru on charges of embezzling funds worth ₹76.9 lakh from the actor's production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions Private Limited, and her personal accounts. An FIR was registered against actor Alia Bhatt's assistant in January following a complaint by Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan.(File)

32-year-old Vedika Shetty was arrested from Bengaluru on Tuesday by the Juhu Police and produced before the Bandra Magistrate where she was remanded to police custody till July 10.

Shetty was employed with the production company since 2021.

Police said that they had registered a first information report (FIR) against Shetty in January after Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan approached the police.

The officials said that Shetty had presented several fake invoices to Bhatt which were signed by her.

Shetty then routed the money to her friend's account who reversed the payments in her personal account.

The police said that they have arrested Shetty as she had been absconding and constantly changing her location.

Shetty's friend had not kept anything for the embezzled amount however they are questioning the person and Shetty to recover the money, police said.