All you need to know about Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh launched by PM Modi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh (RJJK) to facilitate contributions for creation of safe drinking water supply in villages. This is a part of the flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), launched by PM Modi in 2019.

The JJM aims to provide clean tap water to every household. At the time of launch of the mission, only 3.23 crore (or 17 per cent) rural households had tap water supply.

The government said in a release that in the last two years, more than five crore households have been provided with tap water connections. This is a significant achievement considering the face that the entire country, along with the world, was battered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, it added.

What is Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh?

RJJK is a registered public charitable trust set up by department of drinking water and sanitation, under the ministry of jal shakti. It has been set up to serve as a receptacle for charitable contributions/donations and to facilitate such contribution for creation of safe drinking water supply in villages.

The government said that PM Modi had asked that the mission to provide potable tap water supply to every rural household and village institutions be turned into a people's movement and this is a major step towards it.

The contribution can also be made for providing tap water in schools, anganwadi centres, tribal residential schools and health-cum-wellness centres, according to a release by the government.

Major aims of RJJK

The Jal Jeevan Kosh will promote research and development, innovation and use of technology in ensuring tap water in rural households. It will also help build the capacity of the local village community to plan, implement, manage, operate and maintain their water supply schemes.

RJJK will further promote water conservation efforts, augmentation/strengthening of drinking water sources, grey water treatment and re-use to enhance water security.

Audit of RJJK

The government said that the audit of RJJK account will be carried out annually by an independent auditor from a panel of auditors empanelled with Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Tax benefits under RJJK

The Centre has said that donations to “Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh” are eligible for 50 per cent deduction under section 80G of the Income Tax Act. This is applicable for the assessment year 2021-22 and subsequent years.