Allahabad HC asks Centre to decide on plea over Rahul Gandhi's citizenship by December 19: Report

The Allahabad high court on Monday asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to take a decision on a representation filed over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship by December 19, Bar and Bench reported. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had also filed a plea over Rahul Gandhi's citizenship before the Delhi HC. (Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)

A HC bench of justices Attau Rahman Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi passed the interim order on a plea filed by one S Vignesh Shishir, who raised questions over Gandhi's citizenship and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the same.

The representation claimed that the Lok Sabha leader of Opposition (LoP) holds the citizenship of the United Kingdom (UK).

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General of India SB Pandey told the court that the plea has been received by the Centre and is currently under process.

Asking the ministry of home affairs to inform the court about the outcome of the plea by the next hearing on December 19, the bench adjourned the case.

Shishir's plea also mentioned a 2022 petition filed by one VSS Sarma who also sought details regarding the Congress leader's citizenship from the British government, Bar and Bench reported.

In July, the High Court allowed Shishir to withdraw a similar petition, granting him the liberty to pursue remedies under the Citizenship Act.

Now, the petitioner has moved the court for an outcome on his representations. He informed the court that after withdrawing his earlier petition before the high court, he submitted two representations before the Union Home Ministry's competent authority.

Shishir's representations have also sought the cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's citizenships.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had also filed a similar plea over Gandhi's citizenship before the Delhi High Court. However, the court had said that it would hear the matter after it gets clarity on the pleas before the Allahabad High Court bench.