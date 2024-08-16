Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi high court against Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship: Report

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday approached the Delhi high court seeking directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to cancel the Indian citizenship of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.



According to a report by legal website Bar and Bench, Swamy had written to the home ministry in 2019 in which he claimed that a firm named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 and the Congress MP was one of its directors and secretary. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Rahul Gandhi

Swamy alleged that the firm's annual returns filed on October 10, 2005 and October 31, 2006 showed that Rahul Gandhi declared his nationality as British. The Bar and Bench report further quotes Swamy who alleged that Backops Limited's dissolution application on February 17, 2009 had Gandhi's nationality again declared as British.

Swamy alleges Rahul Gandhi violated Constitution

Swamy alleged that it violated Article 9 of the Constitution of India and the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955. According to the report, the home ministry on April 29, 2019 had written to Rahul Gandhi and asked him to put forward the factual position in this regard within a fortnight.



The BJP alleged that even after five years since his letter, there is no clarity on the home ministry on the decision taken on Rahul Gandhi.



Rahul Gandhi has been an MP for five terms, having represented Amethi for three terms between 2004 till 2019 when he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani. He was elected from Kerala's Wayanad.



Rahul Gandhi, elected as an MP from Congress bastion Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, is the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha. The grand old party is the largest member of the INDIA bloc with 99 seats. The Congress got the leader of opposition post after a gap of 10 years.