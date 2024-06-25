 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi named Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi named Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2024 09:52 PM IST

The decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of Congress and its allies.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been named the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced after a meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution of India while taking oath as a Member of the 18th Lok Sabha during its second day, at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI )
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution of India while taking oath as a Member of the 18th Lok Sabha during its second day, at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI )

"CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing the decision of appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha," Venugopal said at a press briefing.

“Other office bearers will be decided later,” he added.

The decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the LoP in Lok Sabha was made at the meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi gave a broader indication last week when he said that Kharge had “threatened” him (with action if he doesn’t accept the party’s resolution to be LoP).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

