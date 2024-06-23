Rahul Gandhi pens emotional letter to people of Wayanad: ‘When I faced abuse…’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote an emotional letter to the people of Wayanad, the constituency that he is giving up to represent Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.(ANI)

Gandhi said that when he faced abuse on a daily basis, the unconditional love of the people of Wayanad protected him.

“I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me. You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It didn't matter which political formation you supported, it didn't matter which community you were from or which religion you believed in or which language you spoke,” Gandhi wrote in the letter.

"When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me," he added.

Rahul Gandhi won both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections by a margin of over 4 lakh votes and 3.64 lakh votes. As per rules, he had to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the results, which came out on June 4.

On June 17, the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will keep Rae Bareli seat while his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, will go for the bye-election in Wayanad. This will be her first electoral outing.

In Sunday's letter, Rahul said that it was truly a joy and an honour for him to be the voice of the people of Wayanad in the Parliament.

“I will remember, the countless flowers and hugs you gave me. Each one given with such genuine love and tenderness. How can I ever forget, the bravery, beauty and confidence with which young girls would translate my speeches in front of thousands of people,” he wrote.

Gandhi said that he is consoled by the fact that his sister Priyanka, will be there to represent Wayanad. The 54-year-old leader added that he is confident that she will do an excellent job of being their MP if given an opportunity.

“I am also consoled because I have a loving family in the people of Rae Bareli and a bond that I cherish deeply. My central commitment to both you and the people of Rae Bareli is that we will fight and defeat the hatred and violence being spread in the country,” the Congress leader wrote.

“I do not know how to thank you for what you have done for me. For the love and protection you gave me when I needed it most. You are part of my family and I will always be there for each and every one of you,” he added.