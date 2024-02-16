Allu Arjun's father-in-law joins Congress, quits BRS

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun's father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy joined the Congress on Friday -- along with a host of BRS leaders who exited former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party. Apart from Reddy, former mayor of Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan along with his wife Bonthu Sridevi, former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy switched to the Congress. All of them were with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi which lost power to the Congress is Telangana. Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy's daughter Sneha Reddy is married to Allu Arjun. Chandrasekhar Reddy has been a long-time BRS leader in Nalgonda's Nagarjuna Sagar. Allu Arjun's father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy joined the Congress on Friday.

The Congress is strengthening its base in Telangana after it won the state for the first time since its inception, while in Maharashtra, it witnessed some big-ticket exits mainly over disagreement with its INDIA bloc allies in the state. Milind Deora, Baba Siddique and Ashok Chavan left the Congress in the past few weeks. Milind Deora joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Baba Siddique joined Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and Ashok Chavan joined the BJP.