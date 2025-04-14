Amarnath Yatra 2025 registration begins: Dates, price, step-by-step guide

'Pratham Puja' being performed at the Amarnath cave to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Annual Amarnath Yatra(PTI File)

The annual Amarnath Yatra is a significant Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave in the South Kashmir Himalayas. Every year, thousands of devotees undertake this sacred journey to worship a naturally formed ice Lingam, believed to be a manifestation of Lord Shiva. For the 2025 Yatra, it is mandatory to complete the registration process in advance.

According to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) website, the Yatra will begin on 3rd July and conclude on 9th August 2025. With registrations now underway, here’s everything you need to know.

Step-by-step registration process

Visit the official Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) website and click on the Advance Registration link.

Carefully read all the guidelines, including the Do’s and Don’ts. Once done, click “I Agree”, then proceed by clicking “Register”.

Fill in your personal details along with a passport-size photograph and upload a scanned copy of the Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification.

A payment link will be sent within two hours to pay the registration fee. According to a moneycontrol report, the registration for the yatra could cost ₹ 220 per person.

220 per person. After successful payment, you can download your Yatra Registration Permit from the portal.

Once all steps are completed, an official permit will be generated.

Do’s and Don’ts for the Yatra

Do’s

Every registered Yatri must collect their RFID Card from designated locations before starting the Yatra.

Carry your Aadhaar card for identification while collecting the RFID Card.

Always wear your RFID tag during the Yatra for your safety and security.

Be prepared for sudden temperature drops—carry adequate woolen clothing, an umbrella, windcheater, or raincoat.

For emergencies, carry a note with your name, address, and mobile number.

Don’ts

No registered Yatri will be allowed to start the Yatra without an RFID Card.

Avoid alcohol, caffeinated drinks, and smoking during the Yatra.

Do not ignore symptoms of high altitude illness.

Avoid stopping at areas marked with warning notices.

Do not engage in any activity that could cause pollution or environmental harm in the Yatra area.

Group registration also open

Group registration for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 is also open for pilgrims traveling in groups of five or more. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.