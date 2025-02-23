American Airlines' New York-Delhi flight diverted to Rome

American Airlines flight AAL292, which departed from New York's JFK Airport on February 22 for Delhi has been diverted to Rome. American Airlines flight AA292 from New York to Delhi was diverted to Rome (Pixabay - representational image)

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 shows that the aircraft is expected to land in Rome soon.

As per the flight status on American Airlines' website, flight AA 292 took off from New York’s JFK Airport at 814 pm on February 22 and is scheduled to arrive at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome at approximately 5.30 pm local time.

Inquiries left with American Airlines as well as the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the status of the flight and the reason for diversion were not immediately answered, reported PTI

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)