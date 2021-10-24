Call me whenever you need: Amit Shah shares phone number with Jammu man, takes his number

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Jammu’s Makwal border, and interacted with many local residents. During a meeting with one such resident, Shah took the man’s contact number and also shared his own, news agency ANI reported. The union minister told the man that he can “contact him (Shah) whenever he needs.”

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, the man can be seen sitting on a bench beside Shah, with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also present at the scene. Shah types on what looks like the man’s mobile in an apparent move of sharing his contact details with the resident.

#WATCH | J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes the contact number of a local resident of Makwal border in Jammu, shares his own and tells him that the man can contact him whenever he needs.



The Home Minister visited the forward areas of Makwal border today. pic.twitter.com/KJnI9zEsSD — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

During his visit to Makwal border, Shah also met and interacted with soldiers.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu, before heading to the Bhagwati Nagar ground to address a rally where he said that earlier the Union Territory (UT) along with Ladakh were facing discrimination but now the administration was ensuring there was equitable development in these regions.

He added that some individuals wanted to “derail the era of development” that had begun in Jammu and Kashmir under the rule of UT Governor and Union minister Jitendra Singh. “We won’t allow it and will ensure no harm is done to the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the UT, also hailed the abrogation of Section 370, saying that August 5, 2019 will be written in “golden letters” as it marked the end of “terrorism, nepotism, corruption” in the region. “J&K youth has to contribute to the development of the UT, it is their responsibility,” he said.

Also Read | Delimitation will happen, J&K statehood to be restored: Amit Shah in Srinagar

The Union minister assured the people of J&K that “strict action” will be taken against those who want to ruin the current peace in the region, adding that it is the central government’s “commitment” to not allow obstruction of development there.