Home / India News / Amritpal's key aide Joga Singh arrested from Punjab's Sirhind

Amritpal's key aide Joga Singh arrested from Punjab's Sirhind

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2023 05:22 PM IST

The radical Sikh preacher remains at large almost a month after the Punjab Police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

A key aide of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris De Punjab chief Amritpal Singh was arrested from Sirhind, police said on Saturday. Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range, said that the aide, Joga Singh, was arrested in a joint operation of Amritsar-rural and Hoshiarpur police. Joga Singh was with Amritpal from March 18 to 28, according to police.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) put up ‘wanted’ posters of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh.(HT_PRINT)
The Government Railway Police (GRP) put up ‘wanted’ posters of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh.(HT_PRINT)

The police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit last month. The radical Sikh preacher escaped the police's dragnet on March 18, switching vehicles and changing his appearance, and is still at large.

Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh. The arrested men have been identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district, the police said. Both Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh were produced before the duty magistrate on Friday night and sent to one-day police remand.

(With inputs from Bureau)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out