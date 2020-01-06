AMU students march to protest JNU violence by masked youth

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 01:44 IST

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students took out a peaceful candlelight march on Sunday to protest the violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University earlier in the evening and demanded the masked miscreants who vandalized property and physically attacked JNU students be arrested.

The march was held at the varsity premises and concluded at its Bab-e-Syed gate.

“Our protest was peaceful. ABVP men attacked unarmed students in JNU. They must be booked. The government is booking people for protesting, then it must lodge cases against the people who have gone inside a university campus and beaten up students and vandalised the premises,” said former AMU Students’ Union vice-president Hamza Sufiyan.

The AMU Teachers’ Association (AMUTA), too, released a statement urging the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance of the “unprecedented situation arising from Sunday’s assault on JNU students and teachers”, reported PTI

At least 18 students, including the union president, were injured when some youth wearing masks attacked them on campus on Sunday evening. Rival student factions accused each other of engendering the violence that ended after police intervention and a flag march.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said police had been deployed at sensitive points all around the AMU campus as a precautionary measure.

Hamza Sufiyan said students would also hold a march on Monday in support of peaceful protests against the amended citizenship act.

The winter break at the AMU has been extended due to the continuing anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests, however, the date of reopening has not been announced.

Violent anti-CAA protests in December had led to injuries to several dozen people, including several students.

The winter break at Nadwa College, Lucknow has also been extended to January 15 in view of the intense cold weather, said a college official.