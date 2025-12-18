The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to fully transition to paperless governance, with all files in government offices to be handled exclusively as e-files, information technology and communications secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar announced on Wednesday. Andhra govt to go paperless from Jan 15

Making a presentation at the 5th district collectors’ conference at Amaravati, Bhaskar asked the collectors to ensure that physical files are completely discontinued gradually and that every file is processed only through the e-office system.

He said that from January 15, all services provided by the government to citizens would be delivered entirely through online platforms, with “Manamitra” WhatsApp governance designated as the first and preferred mode of service delivery.

Underscoring citizen convenience, Bhaskar said the objective was to ensure that people would not have to visit government offices for routine services. “Through Manamitra WhatsApp Governance, citizens can access government services, obtain certificates, and make payments for taxes and bills easily from their mobile phones,” he said.

He asked the district collectors to conduct large-scale awareness programmes to increase adoption of Manamitra. Officials across departments were asked to actively participate and explain how departmental services can be accessed efficiently through WhatsApp Governance.

Bhaskar said the government operationalised AP DigiVerify, a blockchain-enabled platform that eliminates the need for physical verification of certificates. All certificates issued through AP Seva and MeeSeva were integrated with blockchain and available on DigiVerify.

“Officials can instantly verify certificates uploaded by applicants, benefiting departments such as APPSC and welfare departments, while citizens are spared repeated visits to MRO offices. Several old records and marks lists are also being digitised,” he said.

Earlier, finance secretary D Ronald Rose presented a comprehensive overview on the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). He said at present, the state was implementing 75 CSS schemes with a total Central funding of ₹15,173 crore and matching state contribution of ₹9,340 crore.

He said four schemes require attention, with over ₹1,000 crore available to districts. These include Samagra Shiksha ( ₹1,363 crore, 92% utilisation), PMAY Urban ( ₹1,268 crore, 38% utilisation), Flexible Pool for Health System Strengthening ( ₹1,153 crore, 87% utilization), and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana ( ₹1,018 crore, 55% utilization).