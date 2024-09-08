Anti-drone systems deployed in amid Manipur amid surge in attacks

The Assam Rifles has deployed a few anti-drone systems in Manipur and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also handed over one anti-drone system to security forces in the ethnic strife-torn state, the Manipur Police said in a statement on Saturday night. Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes since May 2023. (REUTERS)

Stating that some more “anti-drone guns” are being brought to Manipur by CRPF shortly, the state police added the anti-drone systems were being installed to repel rogue drones that have been used to drop explosives in civilian areas.

“Assam Rifles has deployed a few anti-drone systems in the State at fringe areas to repel any rogue drones. CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the State. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the State by CRPF shortly,” the statement said.

It added: “The State Police has also started the process for procurement of anti-drone system to enhance its security measures and tackle threats from drones effectively.”

Violence in Manipur — which has been besieged by ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis since May 3 last year — has ratcheted up since the beginning of this month, with militants turning to newer technologies such as drones and rockets even as the use of rifles and grenade continued unabated.

Drones have been used to drop explosives in at least three different places, in which one woman died and over 12 others were injured, over the last one week. Security officials in the northeastern state believe that the armed militia groups are using “impact explosives” attached to expensive drones that can fly at higher altitude to drop the bombs.

An anti-drone system will also be installed at the chief minister’s office, the Raj Bhavan and the Manipur assembly, state home department officials said. “A proposal for this was already pending. This will be done at the earliest. Police have been told to expedite the installation of this project,” a home official said.

Meanwhile, the Manipur director general of police (DGP), on the Centre’s instructions, formed a committee of five top officials — army’s 57 Mountain divisions lieutenant general, Manipur ADGP, Assam Rifles major general, and inspector generals from CRPF and Border Security Force (BSF) — on September 2 amid use of drones in recent militant attacks.

The committee will have to “critically study and examine the drones used by militants, collect evidence, specification of the drones used and suggest ways to effectively counter such drones”, according to a communication, seen by HT, from the DGP’s office.

A team of experts from National Security Guards and IIT Delhi are also in Manipur and working with the committee.