AP SSC Result 2026 LIVE: BSEAP 10th results releasing today at 11 am on bse.ap.gov.in

The Board will announce the AP SSC results at the press conference. Along with the results, the Board will also release the pass percentage, district wise details, gender wise performance and other related information.

The AP SSC examination commenced on March 16 and concluded on April 1, 2026. The exam was be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam started with the First language paper and ended with the OSSC main Language paper II and the SSC vocational course.

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