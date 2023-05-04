Army chopper crashes near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, pilots injured

An Indian Army helicopter with three persons on board crashed on Thursday in a forested area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. All three injured personnel, including two pilots and a technician, have been rescued and taken to Command Hospital, Udhampur, according to Indian Army. Indian Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar.(sourced)

The crash took place in the hill district's Marwah area, the officials said.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said rescue teams were rushed immediately to the crash site.

“Rescue teams have been rushed. Being remote and hilly area, there is no mobile phone connectivity,” Poswal added.

Indian Army said in a statement that an ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission tried to make a precautionary landing on the banks of the Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir after reporting a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC).

"Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing," Northern Command of the Indian Army said in a statement.

A court of inquired has been ordered, the statement read.

The region has been witnessing rains, snowfall and cloudy weather for the past two to three days.

