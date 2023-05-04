Home / India News / Army deployed in violence-hit Manipur, 4,000 people shifted

Army deployed in violence-hit Manipur, 4,000 people shifted

PTI |
May 04, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days.

The Army and Assam Rifles were deployed to control the situation in Manipur where violence broke out during a tribal agitation, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control.

So far, 4,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, he said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned in the night, and along with the state police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said.

"Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control," he said.

The violence broke out on Wednesday during 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out, a senior police officer said.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation, the officer said.

Agitated youths were seen gathering at Canchipur in Imphal West district and Soibam Leikai in Imphal East in the Valley calling for retaliation, the official said.

In view of the situation, curfew was imposed in non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

Mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days.

