e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Army directs soldiers to delete 89 apps over security concerns

Army directs soldiers to delete 89 apps over security concerns

The apps that are of bounds for the India Army now include WeChat, Viber, Zoom, Vigo Video, Cam Scanner and gaming app PUBG.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The apps banned by the army are not limited to the 59 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government. The Chinese apps earlier banned are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu and Bigo Live.
The apps banned by the army are not limited to the 59 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government. The Chinese apps earlier banned are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu and Bigo Live. (REUTERS)
         

The Indian Army has asked soldiers to delete 89 apps from their smart phones including Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat and several apps already banned by the government, people familiar with the developments said on Wednesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The apps, including dating apps such as Tinder, OkCupid and Couch Surfing, have been banned for security reasons, they said. The social media apps that are a no-go area for soldiers include messaging platforms, video-hosting sites, gaming and dating apps, and also some e-commerce options, the people said.

The apps that are of bounds for the India Army now include WeChat, Viber, Zoom, Vigo Video, Cam Scanner and gaming app PUBG. “Such guidelines are issued periodically. These are more significant now in the context of the current border tensions and the need to secure information,” the officials said.

The apps banned by the army are not limited to the 59 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government. The Chinese apps earlier banned are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu and Bigo Live. They have been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for India. China has strongly reacted to India’s move to ban 59 mobile applications last month, most of which are linked to China. The Indian government’s decision was based on security concerns.

tags
top news
India backs Bangladesh efforts to repatriate Rohingya home
India backs Bangladesh efforts to repatriate Rohingya home
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead in Kashmir, cops arrest his security guards
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
Veteran actor Jagdeep dies at 81
Veteran actor Jagdeep dies at 81
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
UK envoy who named daughter ‘India’ presents credentials to Prez Kovind
UK envoy who named daughter ‘India’ presents credentials to Prez Kovind
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Pakistan coerced Kulbushan Jadhav to refuse case review, says India
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In