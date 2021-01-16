IND USA
“The drones executed an array of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks during the parade,” the army said in a statement.
india news

Army displays drone swarming prowess

The army’s drone swarming capability is under development, though it has been tested for HADR roles, which are largely dropping medicines and essential items. The technology is being developed by the army in partnership with a Bengaluru-based start-up NewSpace Research and Technologies.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:24 AM IST

The Indian Army on Friday demonstrated its new drone swarming capability at the Army Day 2021 parade in Delhi Cantt with 75 locally designed and developed drones hovering in the sky and simulating a raft of missions including offensive operations.

“The drones executed an array of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks during the parade,” the army said in a statement.

Drones within a swarm can carry out a wide range of missions including strikes against tanks, infantry combat vehicles, ammunition holding areas, fuel dumps and terror launch pads, officials said.

The army’s drone swarming capability is under development, though it has been tested for HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) roles, which are largely dropping medicines and essential items. The technology is being developed by the army in partnership with a Bengaluru-based start-up NewSpace Research and Technologies.

“This demonstration is a recognition of the Indian Army’s steady embrace of emerging and disruptive technologies to transform itself from a manpower- intensive to a technology-enabled force to meet future security challenges,” army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said. “In a kamikaze mission, the drones can strike at a range of 100km,” the officials added.

The Army is investing heavily into AI, autonomous weapon systems, quantum technologies and robotics to achieve a convergence between its war-fighting philosophies and military attributes of these technologies, the statement said. “One such project is the AI offensive drone operations... This project symbolises the beginning of the Indian Army’s tryst with autonomy in weapon platforms and showcases the army’s commitment towards merging the cutting-edge of digital technologies with its human resource,” the statement added.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu regularly urges the members of the House to speak in their mother tongue. (ANI)
india news

Sanskrit was the 5th most used language in Rajya Sabha in 2019-20

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:03 AM IST
  • While Hindi and English have been mostly used during the proceedings of the House, members preferring to speak in the 21 other scheduled Indian languages has increased to over five times per sitting in 2020 compared to the 14-year period between 2004-17.
Commuters on their way during cold and foggy morning in New Delhi, India. (HT photo/ Sanjeev Verma)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi NCR air 'severe' and all the latest new

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Flight and train services were disrupted on Saturday morning owing to dense fog in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
india news

Flights, trains cancelled, delayed, diverted due to dense fog in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Delhi airport issued a statement asking passengers to check with their airlines concerned for updated information about their flight status.
Low wind speed is not allowing dispersal of pollutants in the air in Delhi NCR.
india news

Delhi NCR air in severe category, temperatures to dip in northwest India

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • Cold wave or 'severe’ cold wave conditions are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and east Madhya Pradesh during the next two days
In the study, the researchers assessed 97 patients with Covid-19, measuring their mitochondrial DNA levels on the first day of their hospital stays. (Image used for representation).(HT Photo)
india news

Rapid blood test to identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:30 AM IST
The test, described in the journal JCI Insight, measures levels of mitochondrial DNA -- a unique type of genetic material that normally resides inside the energy factories of cells.
States have been given a free hand to increase the number of session sites, if needed, as a single site cannot administer the vaccine to more than 100 beneficiaries in a day.
india news

Covid-19: Nationwide vaccination drive to start today

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Each centre will deploy vaccines from a single manufacturer to avoid mixing of doses in recipients, which is not permitted, said officials involved in the delivery programme that will be launched at 10.30am.
A health official shows a Covishield vaccine dose in Amritsar.(PTI)
india news

Rest for at least half an hour: Centre's guideline ahead of vaccination Day 1

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Paracetamol may be used to provide symptomatic relief from post-vaccination adverse reactions, the ministry has specified.
A health worker performs a trial run of Covid-19 vaccine delivery system in New Delhi, India. The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 2 million.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 LIVE updates: India to vaccinate 3 lakh health care workers today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:53 AM IST
The vaccination drive covers all Indian states and union territories. The drive will be held daily from 9am to 5pm, except on the days earmarked for routine immunisation programmes.
On average, perceived destitution (financial condition being well below average) is 3.4 times more widespread than perceived opulence (financial condition being well above average) in India.(PTI image)
india news

Number Theory: How much does an average Indian earn?

By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:00 AM IST
The average annual per capita income of households interviewed in the LASI survey conducted in 2017-18 is 44,901. This is just about 39% of the per capita income in the same year according to the National Account Statistics
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda
india news

Farm laws: Bhupinder Hooda, other Congress leaders taken into custody over march

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Hooda along with state party chief Kumari Selja, general secretary Randeep Surjewala and other party leaders were taken into preventive detention here by the Chandigarh Police and first taken to the Sector 3 police station.
Kumari Selja said JJP and the BJP will have to pay a heavy political price in Haryana for supporting the farm laws(HT FILE)
india news

‘We are not in the game of greed for power’: Kumari Selja

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said that she hoped that Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs and Independents would vote against the Khattar government in Haryana assembly.
A priest offers prayers after the first consignment of Covid vaccine arrives at a storage facility in Ajmer.(PTI)
india news

Sanitation workers, Padma awardee doctor, MP: List of 1st vaccine beneficiaries

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Initially, several state politicians showed interest in getting the jabs first in an attempt to allay any fear among people. But in his last interaction with the states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that the priority will be healthcare workers and not politicians.
Kamal Morarka had a keen interest in sports and served as vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and vice-president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association.(Twitter)
india news

Former minister Kamal Morarka dies at age of 74

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Kamal Morarka was a Union minister in the Chandra Shekhar government in 1990-91 and a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan from Janata Dal (Secular) during 1988-94.
A farmer sitting during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

Farmers' protest : 9th round of talks inconclusive, next meeting on Jan 19

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:14 AM IST
The farm unions representing tens of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, who have launched a mass agitation on the borders of the national capital, are demanding that the government scrap three laws approved by Parliament in September.
PM Modi will launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to address the nation at 10.30am

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine has reached all state capitals and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, a backup to Covishield, has also reached some states.
