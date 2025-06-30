Army foils major infiltration bid on LoC in Rajouri, captures Pak guide

Close on the heels of capturing a Pakistani guide on Sunday, the Army stated that a major infiltration attempt by heavily armed terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gambhir area of Rajouri district was effectively foiled by alert troops. The Pakistani national, identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Arib Ahmed, was caught in a forward area in the Bhimber Gali sector.

"The swift and decisive action by alert troops resulted in the capture of a key guide, effectively disrupting the infiltration attempt and likely causing injuries to the infiltrating terrorists," the Army added.

Mohammad Arib Ahmed, son of Mohammad Yousuf from Detote in the Nikiyal area of Kotli district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was captured by alert troops on Sunday.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding a fresh attempt to push terrorists across the LoC, the Army, along with the BSF, initiated a well-coordinated counter-infiltration operation on Sunday. Vigilant troops, maintaining an aggressive surveillance posture in the rugged terrain of the Gambhir area, detected suspicious movement by a group of four to five heavily armed individuals attempting to exploit the difficult terrain and dense foliage to infiltrate," said a Defence official.

"During the subsequent operation, one individual—later identified as a guide facilitating the infiltration—was successfully apprehended. The remaining four terrorists, believed to be members of JeM, are suspected to have sustained injuries while attempting to escape and were forced to retreat across the LoC under the cover of thick foliage and adverse weather conditions," he added.

A thorough search operation was launched in the area following the action, leading to the recovery of sensitive items, including a mobile phone and Pakistani currency, the official informed.

During initial interrogation, the apprehended individual confirmed that he is a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, close to the LoC, and was acting under the directions of Pakistan Army officers stationed at forward posts, the officer said.

"The individual also confirmed that the JeM terrorists were carrying significant quantities of warlike stores, including arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials, further confirming the nefarious intentions of the infiltrators," he added.

The captured guide is currently undergoing detailed interrogation by a joint interrogation team, and crucial intelligence is being extracted, which will aid in further strengthening the counter-infiltration grid, the officer said.