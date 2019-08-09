Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS intensive care unit; hospital says he is stable

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:43 IST

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS here for a check-up on Friday morning after he complained of uneasiness.

Arun Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS around 10 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah later reached the hospital to check on Jaitley.

A statement put out by the hospital said the former finance minister is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

The multidisciplinary team treating him includes senior experts from the department of cardiology, nephrology and endocrinology.

“At present, he is hemodynamically stable,” the AIIMS statement said. Haemodynamically stable means his heart is functioning well.

The former finance minister had undergone a kidney transplant in May last year when he had taken a sabbatical from his North Block office. The finance ministry portfolio was then temporarily handled by Piyush Goyal for a little over three months. Goyal handled the ministry again earlier this year when the minister had to travel to the United States for medical checkups.

In his last assignment as finance minister in the first edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Arun Jaitley had led India’s most comprehensive ever indirect tax reforms. He was also credited with introducing a modern bankruptcy code in the previous NDA government. He had also held the corporate affairs portfolio where he had led the drive to weed out shell companies used by tax evaders.

The BJP leader had announced his decision to stay out of the NDA government after national elections in May. Jaitley had pointed out that he had indicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi right after the campaign for the 2019 national elections ended that he had discharged the responsibilities assigned to him for the elections but would, for some time, like to concentrate on his treatment and health. Jaitley had, however, offered to help out on an informal basis and had pitched in for the removal of Article 370 from his sabbatical.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 20:29 IST