Arun Jaitley to take charge as finance minister, attend CCS meet today

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who returned from the US last week after a medical treatment, will resume office as the Finance Minister on Friday.

Official sources said Jaitley will resume function as the Finance Minister and attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened at 9.15 a.m.

The CCS meeting has been called to access the situation and discuss India’s response to the terrorist attack on a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday in which at least 45 soldiers were killed and 38 injured.

The 66-year-old Jaitley had in January flown to New York for the treatment after reportedly being diagnosed with soft tissue cancer which required surgery.

In wake of his absence just ahead of budget presentation, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was given additional charge of Finance. He had served as the Finance Minister briefly even in 2018 during Jaitley’s absence for kidney transplant surgery.

Sources said that Jaitley is recovering well and will be able to assume the responsibilities of the Finance Ministry.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 08:38 IST