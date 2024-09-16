Arvind Kejriwal resignation: Key AAP chief-Manish Sisodia meeting today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet his ex-deputy, Manish Sisodia, in the national capital on Monday, a day after the former announced his resignation as the CM. Arvind Kejriwal announced he would be stepping down as Delhi CM. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

According to a party functionary, the two leaders will likely discuss who can replace Kejriwal as the Delhi CM.

"Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister," the AAP leader said, per PTI.

The meeting will be held at the official house of Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi's Civil Lines.

Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday hehe would resign as the chief minister of Delhi after two days. He said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister.

Kejriwal had said he and Manish Sisodia would return as chief minister and the deputy chief minister only after winning the assembly polls.

Kejriwal said he would not sit in the chair until the people of Delhi gave him a "certificate of honesty".

"I am going to resign after two days and ask people whether I am honest. I want to appeal to the public, if you think Kejriwal is honest, vote for me. If you think Kejriwal is guilty, do not vote for me. Every vote of yours will be a certificate of my honesty," he said.

Following Kejriwal's surprise announcement, the names of his wife Sunita and Delhi ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai are doing the rounds as his probable replacement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) described the AAP supremo's move as "drama" and a "confession of crime".

The party also said that he quit because of the Supreme Court's restrictions on him entering the CM's Office.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He was released from jail last Friday after the Supreme Court granted him regular bail.

The current term of the Delhi Assembly is set to expire on February 11, 2025. Kejriwal, however, has demanded that the polls be conducted in November.

The last assembly election in Delhi was held on February 8, 2020. AAP secured 62 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 8 seats in the 70-member assembly.

With inputs from PTI, ANI